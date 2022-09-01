Demand for Clean Energy and Sustainability Drives Wind Turbine Control Market
ARC Advisory Group
ARC's new wind turbine control report covers hardware, software, and services for wind turbine control (WTC) systemsDEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wind turbine controls can reduce the load on wind turbine components while capturing more wind energy and converting it into electricity. Control systems are essential for the reliable, efficient, and safe functioning of wind turbines. ARC's new wind turbine control report covers hardware, software, and services for wind turbine control (WTC) systems, which comprise the main controller, condition monitoring, power converter, pitch control, and yaw control systems. Growing electricity consumption, emerging economies, investments in infrastructure, and a rising middle-class population all lead to growth in demand for electric power generation. To reduce the carbon footprint, several nations are resorting to the use of renewable sources, with wind as one of the integral sources of renewable power generation.
"After a year of complete uncertainty in 2020, where revenues dipped by mid-single digits for the WTC market, 2021 witnessed a rise in demand for electric power from various industrial entities as the world recovered from the grip of the pandemic. In 2021, market revenues witnessed strong growth. The market will continue to expand after 2021 due to expected reasonable control over the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing demand for energy, desire for improving operational efficiencies, and the expansion of manufacturing capacities in emerging ASEAN economies," according to Kiran Chavan Analyst and key author of ARC's Wind Turbine Control Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Digital Wind Farms
Direct Drive Technology
Future is Renewables
Intelligent Turbine Control Systems
Split and Modular Blades
Leading Suppliers to the Wind Turbine Control Systems Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes ABB, ConverterTec, General Electric, Ingeteam, and KK Wind Solutions.
About the Wind Turbine Control Systems Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/wind-turbine-control-systems
The Wind Turbine Control Systems report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 1 year of historical analysis segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Customer Type, Yaw Control Systems, Power Converter Systems, Main Controller Platform, Control Systems, Blade Pitch Control Systems.
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 7814711000
email us here