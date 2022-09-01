Machine Vision Systems Market Accelerates with Increased Adoption of Robots
Demand for 3D machine vision systems has accelerated with the growing adoption of robotics in a wide range of industries.
3D machine vision in conjunction with robotics is providing guidance and location for a wide range of assembly and inspection applications.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the Machine Vision (MV) Systems market reveals that demand for 3D machine vision systems has accelerated with the growing adoption of robotics in a wide range of industries. Integration of vision systems with industrial robots increases the flexibility and efficiency of robotic tasks. 3D vision systems have expanded the possibilities for vision-guided robots in applications such as bin picking, product profiling, and tracking. This is enabling automation of more industrial tasks such as material handling, assembly, and inspection. The technology delivers accurate real-time location data, enabling robots to be more independent and flexible and adapt to changes.
"Robotic solutions address the seemingly insatiable demand in manufacturing to increase flexibility, improve productivity, and employ human operators only in tasks where they can add the most value. The demand for robotics has diversified across a broader range of industries. Machine vision systems are employed in a robot for recognizing and viewing objects. 3D machine vision in conjunction with robotics is providing guidance and location for a wide range of assembly and inspection applications. Powerful cameras, faster vision processors, and advanced software have allowed robots to complete more than one task without reprogramming," according to Anju Ajaykumar Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Machine Vision Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
3D Imaging
Deep Learning
Embedded Vision
Li-ion Battery Production
Robotics
Leading Suppliers to the Machine Vision Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market
and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: Atlas Copco, Cognex, Keyence,
OMRON, and SICK.
About the Machine Vision Systems Research
The Machine Vision Systems report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Machinery by Segment, Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Application, Hardware by Type, Dimension.
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
