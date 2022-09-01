September 1, 2022 – Labor Day Message to the Texas Workforce from TWC

Date: September 01, 2022

AUSTIN – This Labor Day, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) wants to recognize the state’s workforce for making Texas the best place to live and work. Texas is known for many attributes: big opportunities for businesses and individuals; a talented, dedicated workforce; a pioneering spirit; and independence that lends to ingenuity and excellence. In recognition of Labor Day, we want to highlight the strength and diversity of our labor force.

Texas Workforce: By the Numbers

14.58 million people currently in the labor force makes it the largest in Texas history

Nine consecutive months of historic employment highs

First in private sector jobs change from July 2021 to July 2022, with 735,300 private sector jobs added

First in total employment recovery among the ten largest states, with Texas achieving 104.2 percent of its pre-pandemic employment set in February 2020

First in the nation for labor force growth in 2021 with 349,572 workers added

Second largest civilian labor force in the country

Second most private sector jobs added over the last decade with more than 2,440,500 gained in Texas

Youngest civilian labor force among the ten largest states, with a median age of 38.8 years

Higher labor force participation than that of the United States at 63.8% in July 2022, compared to the U.S. rate of 62.1%

First in population gains with 310,288 people added in 2021 for a total population of 29,527,941

Texas’ workforce is diverse with 21.7% of Texas’ employed labor force being foreign-born

55% of the labor force are men, while women are 45% of the labor force

85% of employed Texans worked full-time, while 15% worked part-time

TWC is here to help you attain the skills, training, and information needed for successful employment and, in the event you become unemployed, to be the bridge from one job to another. We encourage you to learn how TWC can support your career journey by connecting with us online at twc.texas.gov or in-person at one of the nearly 180 Workforce Solutions offices around the state. Thank you for your participation in the workforce. We encourage you to enjoy this holiday that recognizes your contributions and come back ready to show how Texas works.

Bryan Daniel, Chairman, Commissioner Representing the Public

Julian Alvarez, III, Commissioner Representing Labor

Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers

