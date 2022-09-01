Push to Sustainability Drives Growth in Emissions Monitoring Systems
ARC Advisory Group
The push to sustainability and the enforcement of increasingly stringent environmental laws are driving growth in the market for emissions monitoring systems.
"Emissions monitoring system (EMS) market growth is led by the electric power generation, incineration, and chemical industries. ARC expects demand for EMS to increase significantly in the future."DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC's report on the global emission monitoring systems market includes device-specific segmentations such as system type, revenue category, intelligence, component type, application type, measure variable, transmission method, sales channel, and customer type.
— Vidya Prasad
Emission regulations continue to narrow emission limits, requiring plants to measure increasingly lower concentrations of pollutants. Furthermore, regulatory agencies, especially those in developed nations, have been continuously adding monitoring regulations on various new components. One example of this is new regulations on mercury emissions. For a long time, regulatory agencies in many nations did not require monitoring of mercury emissions. As the awareness about mercury’s harmful effects has increased, however, many countries have started regulating mercury emissions. Under the MATS, the US EPA requires power plants to monitor their mercury emission levels. Many other countries have also started regulating mercury emission
levels in various industries.
"Emissions monitoring system (EMS) market growth is mainly led by the electric power generation, incineration, and chemical industries. As governments around the world continue to enforce strict monitoring regulations on industries such as oil & gas, and refining, ARC expects demand for EMS from these industries to increase significantly in the future. Rapid industrialization is one of the overwhelming contributing factors to severe environmental damage. Continuous EMS (CEMS) is the traditional method of monitoring greenhouse gas emissions. CEMS is required by the majority of national environmental regulatory authorities. Now, predictive EMS (PEMS), an environmental protection agency (EPA)-approved EMS, is being accepted by many countries. PEMS is a software-based emission monitoring solution that uses an emission model to predict emission levels," according to Vidya Prasad Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Emissions Monitoring Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
End Users Exhibit a Preference for Extractive CEMS
EPA Revised Substitute Data Provisions for Units with Delayed Quality Assurance
Tests due to COVID-19
Companies Opting for CEMS that Utilize Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
(FTIR) CEMS
PEMS Provides a Cost-Effective Alternative to CEMS
Leading Suppliers to the Emissions Monitoring Systems Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: Beijing SDL Technology Co., Ltd., Focused Photonics Inc., LIHERO Technology (Hunan), Siemens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
