Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,322 in the last 365 days.

Repairs continue on barrier wall damaged by tractor-trailer accident

Page Content

 

Contractors are repairing or replacing more than 600 feet of barrier wall damaged when a tractor-trailer got stuck in the contraflow lane on Interstate 64 near the Huntington Mall.
 
One westbound contraflow lane has been closed since a truck carrying an oversized load got stuck at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The truck was hauling a large earthmoving machine when it hit the barrier wall.
 
The truck continued to move forward after striking the barrier wall, doing considerable damage to the concrete slabs that make up the wall. Contractors had repaired about 350 feet of barriers on the Meadow Creek Bridge by 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, and had about 285 more feet of barrier wall to repair or replace.

 

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 Construction Engineer Jonathan Clark, P.E., said the closed lane was expected to reopen Thursday night.
 
One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes remain open.

​​

You just read:

Repairs continue on barrier wall damaged by tractor-trailer accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.