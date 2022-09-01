Guanajuato Presents the 50th Edition of the International Cervantino Festival 2022
The Cervantino International Festival is one of the premier cultural events dedicated to the memory and work of Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes y SaavedraGUANAJUATO CITY, MEXICO, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capital city of Guanajuato was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in December 1988. Also in Guanajuato, the ingenious gentleman Don Quixote de la Mancha still rides throughout the year, but especially during the International Cervantino Festival when the city pays tribute to the preeminent Spanish writer, Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.
The Cervantino International Festival is one of the premier cultural events on the continent dedicated to the memory and work of writer Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, author of the most famous novel in the Spanish language Don Quixote de la Mancha.
The Cervantino International Festival, "The Festival of the Spirit", where the art, traditions and culture of Guanajuato, Mexico and the entire world are combined. This year will celebrate its 50th anniversary, this edition will be held from October 12 to 30, it will undoubtedly be a great celebration in which Korea and Mexico City will be presented as special guests.
The origin of the Festival dates from 1953, when in Guanajuato, the teacher Enrique Ruelas made the assemblies of the Cervantine Entremeses in homage to Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Using the public settings where the community got involved with the project and has done so for more than six decades.
Throughout its 49 editions, this festival has left an important legacy for the country's culture, being one of the most recognized and important events of its kind in Mexico and Latin America.
This year 2022, the Cervantino International Festival returns in its entirety to the face-to-face format, with more than 20 scenic and cultural spaces where theatre, dance, music, visual arts, digital art, cinema and multidisciplinary art will be present and with the participation of artists and groups from 34 countries.
Among the shows you cannot miss are Dimitris Papaioannou theater director with the premiere in Mexico of his work Transversal Orientation; from Germany, Deutsches SchauSpielHaus Hamburg and the Merlin Puppet Theater; La Fura dels Baus will arrive from Spain with a show made especially for the FIC; Representing Italy will be the Teatro Delle Briciole and Kitonb companies; and, from Mexico, the cloud collector will be presented, with a tribute to Enrique Ruelas.
Orchestral music has also been an essential part of the FIC throughout its history, so this edition will feature international groups, such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Wynton Marsalis, representing the United States.
The guest country, Korea will present classical and contemporary art performances such as: the ArtstageSAN puppet group; fusion music with traditional instruments from the groups GRIM and Coreyah; the dance of the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company, and K-pop, a current global phenomenon, with the group KARD.
The first stop on the Cervantino Circuit will be by Gustavo Dudamel with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, on October 28, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, on October 29, both shows at the National Auditorium.
These 50 years of the Cervantino International Festival have been a wonderful bridge that has also brought more Guanajuato to the world and more world to Guanajuato.
The state of Guanajuato is located in central Mexico with extensive land and air connectivity plus a wide range of accommodation for all budgets. The region has culinary traditions of world-class international prestige and a tradition of warmth and quality in its tourism service providers who are trained to respond positively to all the needs of visitors, most particularly those from the United States and Canada.
Live Great Stories in Guanajuato with the 50th edition of the FIC.
