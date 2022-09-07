OSHA Expert Launches New Blog Focused on OSHA Confined Space Entry Requirements
Better understanding of OSHA confined space entry requirements can lead to fewer workplace fatalities and injuriesARLINGTON, TX, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSHA Training Services Inc. announces the creation of a brand-new Confined Space Entry Blog. As the name implies, this blog assists readers to better understand the requirements of OSHA permit-required confined space entry standards for construction and general industry.
Company officials say the blog was launched because there are too many workers suffering fatalities and serious injuries while conducting confined space entry work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) 2020 National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries reveals that over 1,000 workers involved in confined space entry work died in the U.S. between 2011 to 2018.
This new blog is written by Curtis Chambers, a confined space expert with 35 years’ experience working as an occupational safety and health manager and consultant, safety officer in the Texas State OSHA Consultation program (OSHCON), and prolific trainer on numerous OSHA training topics, including permit-required confined space entry. Mr. Chambers is also a board-certified safety professional (CSP), and holds a Master of Science degree in Occupational Health and Safety from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He has also testified over 100 times as a recognized OSHA expert in litigation matters related to, among other things, permit-required confined space related accidents, injuries, and fatalities.
Chambers adds “I am not so naive as to think I have seen it all or know it all when it comes to this topic. That is why our blog is set up to receive comments from readers, including some who will no doubt share a wealth of knowledge and experience in confined space entry work from which others can benefit.”
The blog is now available to be accessed at OSHA Training Service’s specialty website dedicated to confined space entry training.
