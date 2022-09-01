From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:45 am, Maine State Police Troop G received a complaint from the Maine Turnpike Authority Dispatch that an MTA maintenance crew member had observed a white minivan operating erratically in the area of mile marker 55 northbound. The crew also reported there appeared to a be a male and a female in the van involved in an altercation. Troopers located the vehicle a few minutes later and observed the same conduct reported by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The vehicle was stopped near Exit 63 in Gray and both occupants, the driver 41-year-old Julio Garcia of Gray and passenger 33-year-old Hope Champagne of Gray were uncooperative with the investigation. Due to the nature and location of the stop Exit 63 NB was temporarily shut down and traffic was diverted to I-295. Garcia was ultimately charged with Criminal Operating After Suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene.