ADAO NAMES HONOREES AND SPONSORS FOR 17th ASBESTOS AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE STREAMING ON SEPT 16 - 17
EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAO NAMES HONOREES AND SPONSORS FOR 17th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE STREAMING GLOBALLY ON SEPTEMBER 16 - 17, 2022
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, today announced sponsors and award honorees to be recognized at the 17th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference, “Where Knowledge and Action Unite,” which will be live-streamed for free on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022.
More than 40 experts from seven countries will gather virtually to discuss the latest information about preventing and treating asbestos-caused illnesses such as mesothelioma and various cancers, as well as current global prevention and policy efforts. ADAO will also host its second annual “ART, ADVOCACY, AND ACTION” Festival on Friday, September 16 to recognize the impact arts and storytelling have on raising awareness and preventing deadly exposure to asbestos in our communities and around the world.
Esteemed award honorees will be recognized during the conference awards ceremony which follows the academic conference, which is held from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 17.
“Once again, this year’s list of honorees demonstrates that it truly takes a village to make change,” stated Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder and president. “They have all brought their own unique talents and dedicated countless hours to help us build a stronger global community in the fight to ban asbestos. Our ADAO family is so grateful.”
2022 Award honorees include:
● The Alan Reinstein Award: Inácio Teixera and Laura Baker (Presenters Linda & Emily Reinstein)
● The Dr. Irving Selikoff Award: Melissa A. McDiarmid, MD, MPH, DABT (Presenter: Dr. Arthur Frank), and Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH (Presenter: Dr. Raja Flores)
● The Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture: David Boraks (Presenter: Dr. Richard Lemen)
● The Tribute of Hope Award: Vicky Franzinetti (Presenter: Dr. Barry Castleman)
● The Tribute of Unity Award: Rory O’Neill, CMIOSH, FRSPH, Hazards Editor (Presenter: Dr. Celeste Monforton)
● The Tribute of Inspiration Award: ADAO v. EPA Co-Plaintiffs (Presenter: Linda Reinstein)
o Robert Sussman, JD, ADAO Counsel
o American Public Health Association
o Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
o Center for Environmental Health
o Environmental Health Strategy Center
o Environmental Information Center-A Program of Toxic-Free Future
o Environmental Working Group
o Safer Chemicals Healthy Families
o Vermont Public Interest Research Group
o Barry Castleman, ScD
o Raja Flores, MD
o Arthur Frank, MD, PhD
o Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc
o Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH
o Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH
In addition to award honorees, ADAO recognizes our esteemed sponsors who helped make this year’s conference possible. Special Recognition to:
o Platinum Sponsor: Simmons, Hanly, Conroy LLC,
o Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm,
o Silver Sponsors: Bailey & Glasser LLP and Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen
Over 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases annually, yet imports, use, and exposure continues. ADAO’s annual conference helps to raise awareness that asbestos is still lethal and legal around the world, builds community, and improves understanding of what must be done to end this man-made disaster. The conference is free; however, registration is required.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate all asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.
###
Linda Reinstein
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, today announced sponsors and award honorees to be recognized at the 17th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference, “Where Knowledge and Action Unite,” which will be live-streamed for free on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022.
More than 40 experts from seven countries will gather virtually to discuss the latest information about preventing and treating asbestos-caused illnesses such as mesothelioma and various cancers, as well as current global prevention and policy efforts. ADAO will also host its second annual “ART, ADVOCACY, AND ACTION” Festival on Friday, September 16 to recognize the impact arts and storytelling have on raising awareness and preventing deadly exposure to asbestos in our communities and around the world.
Esteemed award honorees will be recognized during the conference awards ceremony which follows the academic conference, which is held from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 17.
“Once again, this year’s list of honorees demonstrates that it truly takes a village to make change,” stated Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder and president. “They have all brought their own unique talents and dedicated countless hours to help us build a stronger global community in the fight to ban asbestos. Our ADAO family is so grateful.”
2022 Award honorees include:
● The Alan Reinstein Award: Inácio Teixera and Laura Baker (Presenters Linda & Emily Reinstein)
● The Dr. Irving Selikoff Award: Melissa A. McDiarmid, MD, MPH, DABT (Presenter: Dr. Arthur Frank), and Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH (Presenter: Dr. Raja Flores)
● The Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture: David Boraks (Presenter: Dr. Richard Lemen)
● The Tribute of Hope Award: Vicky Franzinetti (Presenter: Dr. Barry Castleman)
● The Tribute of Unity Award: Rory O’Neill, CMIOSH, FRSPH, Hazards Editor (Presenter: Dr. Celeste Monforton)
● The Tribute of Inspiration Award: ADAO v. EPA Co-Plaintiffs (Presenter: Linda Reinstein)
o Robert Sussman, JD, ADAO Counsel
o American Public Health Association
o Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
o Center for Environmental Health
o Environmental Health Strategy Center
o Environmental Information Center-A Program of Toxic-Free Future
o Environmental Working Group
o Safer Chemicals Healthy Families
o Vermont Public Interest Research Group
o Barry Castleman, ScD
o Raja Flores, MD
o Arthur Frank, MD, PhD
o Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc
o Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH
o Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH
In addition to award honorees, ADAO recognizes our esteemed sponsors who helped make this year’s conference possible. Special Recognition to:
o Platinum Sponsor: Simmons, Hanly, Conroy LLC,
o Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm,
o Silver Sponsors: Bailey & Glasser LLP and Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen
Over 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases annually, yet imports, use, and exposure continues. ADAO’s annual conference helps to raise awareness that asbestos is still lethal and legal around the world, builds community, and improves understanding of what must be done to end this man-made disaster. The conference is free; however, registration is required.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate all asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.
###
Linda Reinstein
Asbestos Disease Awareness Org
email us here