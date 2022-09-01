Submit Release
French Music Legends Magma To Release New Studio Album “Kartëhl” on September 30, 2022

Magma - Kartëhl Front Cover

Magma - Kartëhl

Magma - Kartëhl Rear Cover

Magma - Kartëhl

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020/2021. More than 18 months without being able to do a concert. This space of time, this imposed “pause”, was used to prepare a new album, a group album, like Magma hadn’t done for a long time.

Following the creation of a new line-up in 2020, Magma once again offered to musicians to bring compositions, Christian Vander having never made the deliberate choice to be Magma’s sole composer. But de facto, none of the dozens of musicians who participated in this adventure had offered a new song for decades!

After “ZËSS”, which hinted at a rather bleak future, this luminous and resolutely optimistic new album is the result of collective work, an “Operation Kartëhl”.

In addition to the 6 tracks recorded in 2022, the album contains as a bonus, two demos recorded “at home” from Christian Vander’s personal collection.

Hakëhn Deis 7:12 (Christian Vander)
Do Rïn Ïlï üss 4:38 (Hervé Aknin)
Irena Balladina 5:11 (Christian Vander)
Walömëhndêm 7:36 (Thierry Eliez)
Wiï Mëlëhn Tü 8:54 ( Simon Goubert)
Dëhndë 6:55 (Christian Vander) *

Bonuses
Hakëhn Deis 6:11 (Christian Vander)
Recorded in 1978 - Christian Vander: Piano, vocals – René Garber: vocals

Dëhndë 6:38 (Christian Vander) *
Recorded in 1978 - Piano, vocals: René Garber

“Kartëhl” was recorded and mixed by Francis Linon at UZ studio between March 7 and June 12, 2022. Mastered at Greasy records studio by Marcus Linon. Produced by Stella Vander Linon.

Line-up – Christian Vander : drums, solo vocals, tambourine / Stella Vander : solo vocals, vocals, chime / Hervé Aknin : solo vocals, vocals / Isabelle Feuilleboi s: vocals / Sylvie Fisichella : vocals / Caroline Indjein : vocals / Laura Guarrato : vocals / Rudy Blas : guitar / Thierry Eliez : piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards / Simon Goubert : piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards / Jimmy Top : bass

*The royalties will be donated in full to the Fondation Initiative Autisme

Magma’s “Kartëhl” will be released on CD (Sept. 30) and 3-sided DBL vinyl LP (Oct. 7)

To purchase:
CD: https://www.seventhrecords.com/magma-19/kartehl-1316.html
Vinyl: https://www.seventhrecords.com/magma-19/kartehl-edition-vinyle-double-3-1317.html

For more information:
Magma's official website: www.magmamusic.org
Seventh Records: www.seventhrecords.com

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

