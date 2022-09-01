Join MDC for free Basic Kayaking classes Sept. 8 at Creve Coeur Lake

Body

CREVE COEUR, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in kayaking to learn the basics and give it a try. MDC will hold two Basic Kayaking classes Thursday, Sept. 8 at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Creve Coeur. The first class will be from 10 a.m.-noon, and the second from 1-3 p.m. Both classes will cover the same material.

This program will enable participants to learn about paddling equipment, paddling safety, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. All equipment will be provided.

Kayaking is an excellent way to discover nature on the water. As a very personalized method of conveyance, it offers the paddler an intimate connection with the water. A kayak can get you to a perfect fishing spot, enable you to nimbly explore the quiet cove of a giant lake, or put you close to a great blue heron to capture that dynamic photograph. Paddling is also excellent exercise for an upper body cardio workout.

Participants should meet near the Taco Bell Pavilion on the southeast side of Creve Coeur Lake. Attendees must be at least 13 years old and able to swim to participate in this event. All participants should be prepared for getting wet. Closed toe shoes are required. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Basic Kayaking classes are free, however online preregistration is required using the following links:

Participants should pick the time most convenient for them.

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park is located on Marine Drive, off the Creve Coeur Expressway (Highway 141).

