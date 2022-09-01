Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,368 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC for free Basic Kayaking classes Sept. 8 at Creve Coeur Lake

Body

CREVE COEUR, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in kayaking to learn the basics and give it a try.  MDC will hold two Basic Kayaking classes Thursday, Sept. 8 at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Creve Coeur.  The first class will be from 10 a.m.-noon, and the second from 1-3 p.m.  Both classes will cover the same material.

This program will enable participants to learn about paddling equipment, paddling safety, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. All equipment will be provided.

Kayaking is an excellent way to discover nature on the water.  As a very personalized method of conveyance, it offers the paddler an intimate connection with the water.  A kayak can get you to a perfect fishing spot, enable you to nimbly explore the quiet cove of a giant lake, or put you close to a great blue heron to capture that dynamic photograph.  Paddling is also excellent exercise for an upper body cardio workout.

Participants should meet near the Taco Bell Pavilion on the southeast side of Creve Coeur Lake. Attendees must be at least 13 years old and able to swim to participate in this event.  All participants should be prepared for getting wet. Closed toe shoes are required. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Basic Kayaking classes are free, however online preregistration is required using the following links:

Participants should pick the time most convenient for them.

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park is located on Marine Drive, off the Creve Coeur Expressway (Highway 141).

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

You just read:

Join MDC for free Basic Kayaking classes Sept. 8 at Creve Coeur Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.