Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,229 in the last 365 days.

Ssoonie Style Hosting Celebrity Hair Extension Specialist ‘Sun By Cheongdam’ Pop Up In Los Angeles

Ssoonie Style

Ssoonie Style

Behind The Chair Top 25

Behind The Chair Top 25

Xyber Attack Release Party

Xyber Attack Release Party

Ssoonie Style Downtown Event

Ssoonie Style Downtown Event

Ssoonie Style Hosting Pop Up In Los Angeles Pop Up Running Dates: 08/27/2022 - 09/10/2022 Pop Up Location: SSOONIE STYLE LOS ANGELES, 6TH STREET KOREAN TOWN

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ssoonie Kim is founder and CEO of Ssoonie Style. Kim has been working as a hair artist for 20 years in Los Angeles. In June 2017, He started @ssooniestyle hair salon and grew it to one of Los Angeles most well known salons and hair brands.

Ssoonie Kim specializes in Asian Blonde hair techniques and is known to be one of the top Asian Blonde hair artists in Los Angeles.

High quality hair requires high quality product, Ssoonie Style is sponsored by hair brands such as @schwarzkopofusa, @celebluxury and @brazilianbondbuilder

Ssoonie Kim has traveled around the world as a brand ambassador / educator and taught Asian Blonde techniques plus explored K-beauty culture around the globe.

Ssoonie was nominated as a finalist in one of the largest hair awards in the world in 2019 & 2022 called #oneshothairawards by @Behindthechair_com and he was also in @Cosmoprofbeauty #ColorTheWorld competition final and broadcasted live around the world.

In 2021 Kim was casted in one of Hollywood tv shows as a hair artist. Every year @ssooniestyle collaborates with @88rising Head in the cloud festival to do VIP hair styling in the largest Asian American music festival. In 2022, @ssooniestyle did Artist hair & make up in Coachella back stage Ssoonie Kim plans to jet set the world again continuing to teach Asian Blonde techniques.

Ssoonie Style will be also kicking off celebrations for 5th Anniversary/Xyber Attack Release Party. Line up to include
Dbo @dbo0dbo
Cam Girl @camgirl
Yuzion @yuz1on
Slaylonie @slaylonie
Digital Dav @digitalxdav
Lil Kirby @lilkirby0u0
Johny Kwony @johnykwony
For Table contact @Ssooniestyle

For media enquiries please contact:
krysten@kpanachemgmt.com

Krysten McKee
K-Panaché MGMT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Supernova seoul / Korea 2022 Sun by Cheongdam x @ssooniestyle Collaboration

You just read:

Ssoonie Style Hosting Celebrity Hair Extension Specialist ‘Sun By Cheongdam’ Pop Up In Los Angeles

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.