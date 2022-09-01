Ssoonie Style Hosting Celebrity Hair Extension Specialist ‘Sun By Cheongdam’ Pop Up In Los Angeles

Ssoonie Style Behind The Chair Top 25 Xyber Attack Release Party Ssoonie Style Downtown Event

Ssoonie Style Hosting Pop Up In Los Angeles Pop Up Running Dates: 08/27/2022 - 09/10/2022 Pop Up Location: SSOONIE STYLE LOS ANGELES, 6TH STREET KOREAN TOWN

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ssoonie Kim is founder and CEO of Ssoonie Style. Kim has been working as a hair artist for 20 years in Los Angeles. In June 2017, He started @ssooniestyle hair salon and grew it to one of Los Angeles most well known salons and hair brands.

Ssoonie Kim specializes in Asian Blonde hair techniques and is known to be one of the top Asian Blonde hair artists in Los Angeles.

High quality hair requires high quality product, Ssoonie Style is sponsored by hair brands such as @schwarzkopofusa, @celebluxury and @brazilianbondbuilder

Ssoonie Kim has traveled around the world as a brand ambassador / educator and taught Asian Blonde techniques plus explored K-beauty culture around the globe.

Ssoonie was nominated as a finalist in one of the largest hair awards in the world in 2019 & 2022 called #oneshothairawards by @Behindthechair_com and he was also in @Cosmoprofbeauty #ColorTheWorld competition final and broadcasted live around the world.

In 2021 Kim was casted in one of Hollywood tv shows as a hair artist. Every year @ssooniestyle collaborates with @88rising Head in the cloud festival to do VIP hair styling in the largest Asian American music festival. In 2022, @ssooniestyle did Artist hair & make up in Coachella back stage Ssoonie Kim plans to jet set the world again continuing to teach Asian Blonde techniques.

Ssoonie Style will be also kicking off celebrations for 5th Anniversary/Xyber Attack Release Party. Line up to include

Dbo @dbo0dbo

Cam Girl @camgirl

Yuzion @yuz1on

Slaylonie @slaylonie

Digital Dav @digitalxdav

Lil Kirby @lilkirby0u0

Johny Kwony @johnykwony

Supernova seoul / Korea 2022 Sun by Cheongdam x @ssooniestyle Collaboration