Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravatedomestic Assault X2, VCOR X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 / 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cole Washburn

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2022, at approximately 2005 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT. After an on-scene investigation, probable cause was developed to believe Cole Washburn caused physical pain to a household member and also placed them in fear by threatening them with a knife. Washburn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Washburn was later ordered held without bail and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



