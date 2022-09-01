Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,318 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravatedomestic Assault X2, VCOR X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Richard Berlandy                       

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 / 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Cole Washburn                                   

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2022, at approximately 2005 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT. After an on-scene investigation, probable cause was developed to believe Cole Washburn caused physical pain to a household member and also placed them in fear by threatening them with a knife. Washburn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Washburn was later ordered held without bail and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/01/2022 / 1230 hours       

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



You just read:

Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravatedomestic Assault X2, VCOR X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.