Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravatedomestic Assault X2, VCOR X2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 / 2005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cole Washburn
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2022, at approximately 2005 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT. After an on-scene investigation, probable cause was developed to believe Cole Washburn caused physical pain to a household member and also placed them in fear by threatening them with a knife. Washburn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Washburn was later ordered held without bail and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED