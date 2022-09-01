Nutritional Products International Expands Regional and National TV Campaigns After Successes for Clients
NPI Provides Regional and National TV Segments on Lifestyle News Shows Across the U.S.
We can promote our clients exposure in top regional TV markets, such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Tampa, as well as on national shows that reach more than 100 million TV households.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International is beefing up TV promotional coverage for its health, wellness, and beauty clients.
— Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Earlier this year, we expanded TV promotion for our clients. After airing successful TV segments on regional and national lifestyle news shows, we are making it a key pillar of our marketing plan for clients,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton, FL.
“We promote our clients in top regional TV markets, such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Tampa, as well as on national shows that reach more than 100 million TV households,” Gould said.
NPI works with two TV correspondents, Merilee Kern and Kayla Zadel, whose segments air on lifestyle news shows across the country.
South Florida’s Merilee Kern is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist, and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers, and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B.
Nashville’s Kayla Zadel is a national lifestyle correspondent and blogger, who concentrates on lifestyle, fashion, and travel topics.
“Both Merilee and Kayla are top professionals in the industry,” Gould said. “Their TV segments highlight the benefits of our clients’ products.”
Gould said regional and national TV exposure has been effective in building brand awareness for NPI’s clients.
NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to expand their presence or launch new products in the American consumer market.
“My company helps our clients reach consumers and retailers in the U.S.,” Gould said. “I developed my proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings all aspects of product launches under one central command.
“Our approach brings together all the professional services that are needed in a product launch,” he added. “With our TV promotion expansion, we can increase brand awareness for our clients.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
