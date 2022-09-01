Sleepnet Corporation Named on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 244 Percent, Sleepnet Corporation Receives Ranking No. 2384 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesHAMPTON, NH, UNITED SATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Sleepnet is No. 2384 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.
In addition to ranking No. 2,384 on the Inc. 5000 list, Sleepnet Corporation also ranked No. 59 in the Boston Area, No. 54 in the Manufacturing category, and No. 1 in New Hampshire.
“The recognition of being on the Inc. 2022 5000 list underscores our team’s hard work and commitment,” said Kevin McCarthy, Global Sales Officer of Sleepnet. “Like every company that shares this honor, we faced a myriad of challenges that shifted our economic outlook. Despite those hurdles, our team’s persistence and drive have firmly placed us on a trajectory of continued growth and success.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have successfully demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database easily searched by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. You can find Sleepnet featured along with the other top companies in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
About Sleepnet
For more than 30 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV), and Respiratory Protection. We are innovators focused on building best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States.
