Meet the MOST INSPIRING WOMEN in Privacy, Security, & Technology at the ISSA-LA Women in Security Forum
Companies are facing a huge talent shortage in InfoSec and IT. ISSA-LA helps to recruit and retain qualified women professionals to address this vast shortage.
Young women need to be inspired to choose careers in cybersecurity. Female role models are instrumental in helping reduce the deficit of women in IT security. REGISTER now to receive team discounts.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a full day of the MOST INSPIRING WOMEN LEADERS from a wide spectrum of the regulatory, law enforcement, legal, compliance, security, and cyber sectors. Attend the ISSA-LA's 12th Annual InfoSec Summit at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022. Our mission for the Summit's Women in Security Forum is to provide mentoring and networking opportunities for women in InfoSec and to provide avenues through which women can gain information, skills, and experience.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
Meet the MOST INSPIRING WOMEN in Privacy, Security, & Technology at the Women in Security Forum, including one of the Summit XII's Keynote Speakers, Adriana Sanford, J.D., Dual LL.M. Sanford is the Founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com. Recently featured by Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, she provides C-Level training throughout the Americas on GDPR fragmentation and the nuances of data privacy law (country-by-country). Sanford is an Award-Winning Global Threats and Privacy Expert; Chilean American International TV Commentator; CNN Español Analyst; and former Fortune 10 Regional Counsel.
• Carol Alexis Chen is a Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP. She is an Award-Winning former Career Federal Prosecutor & former Chief of International Narcotics, Money Laundering, & Racketeering Section at the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Chen is also the former Liaison to DHS Security Joint Task Force-West on Border & Maritime Security.
• Trina Ford is an SVP & CISO at AEG Worldwide. She has over 20 years experience designing and implementing best-in-class, enterprise-wide security, risk, and compliance programs at top-tier, global fortune 500 companies, both public and private. She has a very diverse background spanning multiple industries from retail, hospitality, financial services to entertainment.
• Karen F. Worstell is a Senior Cybersecurity Strategist and Howler for VMware. She is well-known for her work as a CISO for iconic brands, such as Russell Investments, Microsoft, and AT&T Wireless.
• Marci McCarthy is the CEO & President at T.E.N., an information security executive networking and relationship-marketing firm. A 2012 recipient of a 4th Congressional District of Georgia Citation, McCarthy was lauded for fostering greater visibility and
professionalism for the IT security industry.
• Jennifer L. Urban is a Partner at Foley and Lardner LLP and serves as Co-Chair for Cybersecurity and Privacy within Foley & Lardner LLP’s Innovative Technology sector. She is also one of the founding members of the Midwest Cyber Security Alliance (MCSA).
• Kathleen Mullin is the CISO at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Inc. She is an executive leader and influential information security practitioner with over 15 years of success in information security, audit, risk, governance, and accounting roles.
• Kimberly A. Klinsport is a Partner at Foley and Lardner LLP and the Litigation Chair for the firm's Los Angeles and San Diego offices. She also serves as Co-Chair of the Cybersecurity and Privacy within the firm's Innovative Technology sector.
The ISSA-LA Information Security Security Summit XII begins on September 20th with ONE-DAY and TWO-DAY training sessions. We encourage you to check-out these sessions and receive an early-bird discount for you, your organization, and your work teams. In addition to Summit Keynote Speaker Adriana Sanford, the Summit's and CISO Forum's world-class Keynotes Speakers also include:
• J. Cleve Adams
Cleve Adams is a five-time tech CEO; technology industry veteran; cyber-investor; and a Cybersecurity, AI, SaaS & ESG Analytics Markets M&A Advisor, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (now Forcepoint).
• Deviant Ollam
Deviant Ollam is a globally recognized Physical Penetration Specialist with The CORE Group; Director of Education for Red Team Alliance; and Winner of the 2010 Best Book Bejtlich Read Award for Practical Lock Picking: A Physical Penetration Tester’s Training Guide.
• California’s first CISO Mark Weatherford
Mark Weatherford is the CSO at AlertEnterprise; Strategy Officer and Board Member with the National Cybersecurity Center; and former DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity.
• USMC Veteran M.K. Palmore
M.K. Palmore is the Director at Google’s Office of the CISO; former Field CSO (Americas) at Palo Alto Networks; and the former FBI Cybersecurity Branch Head for San Francisco.
VIP GUESTS AND 30+ HIGH-CALIBER SPEAKERS
Meet current and former senior leaders from ODNI, DHS, FBI, DOJ, FDIC, FCC, US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corps, Google, EY, AON, AEG, LA County District Attorney’s Office, Claremont Graduate University, UCLA Law, and more!
Attending Summit XXI and the Women in Security Forum is award-winning television personality Stacy Paetz, who has proven credibility and trust throughout the sports and entertainment industries. Paetz hosts a variety of shows on CBS and Fox Sports; hosts the National Women’s Soccer League weekly show on Amazon Prime TV; hosted the 2022 World Games; and made history as the first female announcer for the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters on national and international tours.
SUMMIT XII ENTERTAINMENT (September 22 - 11:45AM-1:00PM)
TEQBALL (USA programming with ESPN) is the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, which is perfectly suitable for professional soccer players as well as amateur enthusiasts whose ambition is to develop their skills.
Visit with Ajay Nwosu, CEO at USA Teqball and President of US National Teqball Federation.
PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY
• Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
• Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
• Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office
• AON
• US National Teqball Federation
• Claremont Graduate University
• UCLA Law School
SUMMIT XII SPONSORS
Emerald Sponsors
• Wiz
• IANS Research
Gold Sponsors
• Sonatype
• Recorded Future
• CYFIRMA
Sponsors
• Klever Compliance
• VULNERA
• Puga Ortiz Abogados
• USA Teqball
Organizational Sponsor
• OWASP
ABOUT US
Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
The Information Systems Security Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners that provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities to enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members. The primary goal of ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure availability, integrity, and confidentiality of information resources.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
visit: http://summit.issala.org/
REGISTER for the biggest and MOST important gathering of information security professionals in SoCal.
SURF, SAND, and SECURITY!
Richard Greenberg
ISSA-Los Angeles
+1 424-261-8111
email us here