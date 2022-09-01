Submit Release
Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal

ILLINOIS, September 1 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department's annual "snowbird" program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.


"The calendar says it's summer, but we plan for winter weather 12 months a year," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Safety is our top priority -- we're asking individuals to consider applying for these positions to help keep our roads and bridges clear during inclement weather. In addition to providing a vitally important service, snowbirds sometimes become full-time employees."


Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.


Applications must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com.


Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for a veterans' preference for these seasonal positions and IDOT encourages veterans to apply.


Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, please click here.

