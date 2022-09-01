Firm Media Partners With Liine To Help Medical Practices Maximize ROI

Firm Media and Liine Funnel of Patient Acquisition Creative Director and Design Team Collaboration Marketing Manager and PPC Analytic Collaboration

Liine utilizes the power of AI-powered call recording and automation to help healthcare practices achieve predictable growth by systemizing patient acquisition.

Liine gives you the visibility you need to really measure your ROI. I‘ve worked with both Liine and Firm Media for years and would hire them both again in any practice I supported.” — Judy Kozlicki, Senior Consultant Karen Zupko & Associates

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firm Media , an agency specializing in strategic marketing solutions for medical practices, is proud to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with Liine , an intuitive platform that implements advanced call tracking services powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help healthcare practices improve their lead generation and maximize the return on their investment.The strategic partnership between Firm Media and Liine introduces a unique opportunity to help medical practices close the gap between generating and closing new patient leads. Liine’s advanced software improves response times with leads, creates a systematic approach, collects key data on how prospects find and engage with the practice, and delivers insights into how improvements can be made among their lead generation team and processes.With the addition of Liine into their digital marketing strategy, healthcare practices can feel empowered and reassured knowing their lead generation process is handled by an experienced team of marketers. We understand how to efficiently and effectively manage new leads funneled in from their website through Liine, resulting in new patient acquisitions and scheduled appointments – all of which maximizes profits and ROI.“As a Practice Director of a Plastic Surgery and MedSpa practice, (or really any type of practice that spends money to market themselves) I cannot imagine doing it without Liine as a resource. When you invest money in a great web team like Firm Media you can see the increase in leads generated. But how do you know how your team is responding to those leads (or IF they even are) and are they resulting in actual appointments? Liine gives you the visibility you need to really measure your ROI. I‘ve worked with both Liine and Firm Media for years and would hire them both again in any practice I support.” Remarks Judy Kozlicki, Senior Consultant Karen Zupko & Associates.ABOUTFirm Media, based in Ontario, California, is a strategic digital marketing firm that specializes in helping medical practices grow their businesses, attract qualified patients, and enhance their online visibility through industry-leading digital marketing strategies. Launched in 2008, Firm Media has become a recognized leader in digital marketing for plastic surgeons and oral surgeons, and has been the recipient of dozens of industry awards in brand direction, website design, media development, and social media.Visit Firm Media at booth #749 AAOMS 2022 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, September 14-17thLearn more at www.firm-media.com

