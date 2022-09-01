Police Make Eleventh Arrest In Connection With Dorchester Co. Homicide

September 1, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police make eleventh arrest in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County.

Zakai Curtis, 18, was located and arrested in Easton and charged in connection with the murder of Tyuane Johnson. Curtis is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, along with other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held with no bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The deceased victim, Tyuane Johnson, 24 of Cambridge, Maryland was found shortly before 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police located him lying on the ground in the 1,000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge. To date, eleven men have been arrested in connection with his murder.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to work the investigation with assistance from the Cambridge City Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation to include the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Task Force, Talbot County Task Force, and the Maryland Department of Transportation Police. Troopers from the Easton and Centreville Barracks, the Maryland State Police Firearms Unit, S.T.A.T.E. Team, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Sciences Division are working on this case. The Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are also providing assistance.

Additional arrests are pending further investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation is continuing.

Zakai Curtis

