NuWest Group Recognized as Inc. 5000 Fastest- Growing Company

We’ve shown resilience as a company through the pandemic, and we’re committed to keeping the momentum going.”SEATTLE, WA, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, NuWest Group is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company honoree. NuWest Group is a staffing firm with industry-specialized teams across Healthcare, Technology, Business Operations, Engineering, and Manufacturing. The list ranks the fastest-growing private organizations in the US, and this marks NuWest’s 7th award as one of the fastest-growing companies in the past two years.
“Being noticed during these difficult times is so impactful. We have experienced a significant amount of growth over the past 2.5 years and are thrilled to be recognized for it. We would not be where we are today without our amazing team and are so appreciative of our internal employees and external healthcare heroes for sticking with us through this journey,” says Tanya Groff, Director of Delivery at NuWest Group.
NuWest Healthcare was the first responder for patient zero at the Kirkland Life Care Center, and continued to deploy thousands of travel nurses across the country, from NYC to Florida, Texas to Montana, and across the Pacific to territories including Guamand Saipan. The volume of needs catalyzed a massive scale-up of internal functions to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak.
NuWest Tech pivoted teams as well, first attacking logistical challenges such as sourcing seamstresses to assist the PPE shortages, and then quickly shifting to support the surge of hiring needs for clients in space exploration. Global space market growth is forecasted to hit over $650 billion in the next 20 years.
“We’ve shown resilience as a company through the pandemic, and we’re committed to keeping the momentum going," Groff added. "As the US economy continues to fluctuate and businesses face hiring challenges, we hope to provide a pillar of stability by connecting employers with reliable & skilled talent.”
