NuWest Group Receives Top Honor in PSBJ Middle Market Fast 50 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, the Puget Sound Business Journal announced that NuWest was the #1 Fastest-Growing Private Company. NuWest Group is a collective of staffing brands with industry-specialized teams across Healthcare, Technology, Business Operations, Engineering, and Manufacturing. The list ranks the 50 fastest-growing companies with revenues between $25 million and $1 billion in the Puget Sound Region. This marks the second consecutive year NuWest has been recognized on the list, reflecting the company’s steadfast growth.
“When you grow so fast, you must continuously develop new layers to leadership to maintain high-touch coaching. I am so proud that we give these opportunities to our internal folks exclusively first, so we can elevate current team members interested in advancing their career," said Nikki Solaro, Director of Client Services at NuWest Group.
NuWest Healthcare was the first responder for patient zero at the Kirkland Life Care Center, and continued to deploy thousands of travel nurses across the country, from NYC to Florida, Texas to Montana, and across the Pacific to territories in Guam, and Saipan. The volume of needs catalyzed a massive scale-up of internal functions to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak.
NuWest Tech pivoted teams as well, first attacking logistical challenges such as sourcing seamstresses to assist the PPE shortages, and then quickly shifting to support the surge of hiring needs for clients in space exploration. Global space market growth is forecasted to hit over $650 billion in the next 20 years.
“The opportunity to provide critical nursing and tech services across the country during the COVID pandemic was an absolute gamechanger for NuWest and it couldn’t have happened without TA Group’s shared services employees, who worked tirelessly to ramp up key functions (payroll, recruiting, HR, QA, banking, marketing, and legal) to meet the extraordinary demand for a critical mission. Now, both NuWest Healthcare and NuWest Tech are leading their industries on how to adapt to a rapidly changing job market,” said Casey Stenzel, Chief Financial Officer of TA Group Holdings.
As businesses continue to face hiring challenges and match the market demand for their services, companies need to stay ahead of recruiting the limited talent available. Based on NuWest’s expert consulting, companies are expanding their hiring models to include contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hires. This provides much needed agility to workforces who are determined to grow while the U.S. economy is in flux.
Book a conversation with an industry-specialized workforce expert here.
About NuWest Group
NuWest Group is a national talent solution with specialized teams within Healthcare, Technology, Business Operations, Engineering, and Manufacturing. Companies partner with us for our 30+ years of market expertise, transparent communication, and proven track-record finding the right people faster and in fewer submissions. They stay with us long-term because we provide strategic opportunities, long-tail forecasting, and good-humored, engaged people that genuinely want to help your team reach their goals. We're proud to be named in the Top Best in Staffing agencies for both Talent Satisfaction and Client Satistfaction. NuWest Group is a 5x accoladed Fastest-Growing company, growing great teams within our own company and for the clients we serve.
