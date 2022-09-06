Alliant Unveils a New Logo, Representing New Ways for Brands to Grow with Their Data Solutions
New platforms, audiences, identity integrations and quality certifications provide marketers confidence and accessibilityBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, announced the launch of a new logo, signifying the evolution of the brand and its data solutions. For 21 years Alliant has served consumer brands and their partners, powering marketing performance with advanced data and analytic solutions, and superior customer service. As consumer behavior has evolved, Alliant has always stayed one step ahead.
Alliant continues to be the most accessible data partner powering the next frontiers of marketing, and the logo evolution represents new ways the company can help brands grow. Brands can leverage more audience targeting capabilities with new Alliant segments and integrations with leading identity frameworks. New integrations with leading SSPs, DSPs, and data collaboration platforms enable access to consistent, quality data across omnichannel campaigns. This rich identity graph and extensive network is just one of the many reasons Alliant was named a 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger.
Alliant recently became dually certified for IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Standards and achieved NQI certification from Neutronian, becoming the only transactional data cooperative to do so. These certifications provide marketers the tools and resources to make informed data investments.
“With emerging technology and capabilities, marketers have significant opportunity to grow their business, but that also comes with challenges” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, Alliant’s President and CEO. “Our team has been working tirelessly to provide data and strategies where marketers need it most, whether it’s TV, digital, or direct mail. We want everything we do, even our branding, to demonstrate that we have our sights set on the future. We plan to bring the same great data and service to brands for the next 21 years and beyond.”
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
