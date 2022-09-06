Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,392 in the last 365 days.

Cleary Strategies Announces USPTO Registration of “Don’t Miss The Moment®”

Cleary Strategies Logo & Slogan

Don't Miss The Moment® is a deeply ingrained philosophy that we champion and drives everything we do at Cleary Strategies. We are eager to announce the formal trademark registration of our slogan.”
— Ronica Cleary, Founder & CEO, Cleary Strategies
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a full-service public relations agency, announces official registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office of “Don’t Miss The Moment®,” for various public relations and communications-related services.

“If you follow our agency in any way, you know that Don’t Miss The Moment® is a deeply ingrained philosophy that we champion on behalf of our clients each and every day,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “We are eager to announce this formal step in securing our registered trademark of the slogan.”

Cleary continued, “Don't Miss The Moment® drives everything we do at Cleary Strategies. We build our strategy for clients by planning for the ‘moments’ we can anticipate on their behalf, based on their expertise, brand, and goals, along with important editorial calendar dates. We also strive to respond swiftly to those ‘moments’ we could not have predicted, mostly related to breaking news & headlines, where their story and insight can provide value to the media conversation at large.”

About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.

Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:
Dina Waxman
Media@ClearyStrategies.com

Dina Waxman
Cleary Strategies, LLC
+1 302-414-9977
email us here

You just read:

Cleary Strategies Announces USPTO Registration of “Don’t Miss The Moment®”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.