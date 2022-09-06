Cleary Strategies Announces USPTO Registration of “Don’t Miss The Moment®”
Don't Miss The Moment® is a deeply ingrained philosophy that we champion and drives everything we do at Cleary Strategies. We are eager to announce the formal trademark registration of our slogan.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a full-service public relations agency, announces official registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office of “Don’t Miss The Moment®,” for various public relations and communications-related services.
— Ronica Cleary, Founder & CEO, Cleary Strategies
“If you follow our agency in any way, you know that Don’t Miss The Moment® is a deeply ingrained philosophy that we champion on behalf of our clients each and every day,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “We are eager to announce this formal step in securing our registered trademark of the slogan.”
Cleary continued, “Don't Miss The Moment® drives everything we do at Cleary Strategies. We build our strategy for clients by planning for the ‘moments’ we can anticipate on their behalf, based on their expertise, brand, and goals, along with important editorial calendar dates. We also strive to respond swiftly to those ‘moments’ we could not have predicted, mostly related to breaking news & headlines, where their story and insight can provide value to the media conversation at large.”
About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.
Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Contact:
Dina Waxman
Media@ClearyStrategies.com
Dina Waxman
Cleary Strategies, LLC
+1 302-414-9977
email us here