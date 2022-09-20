Get Peace of Mind with Equal-i-zer Hitches ® New Towing Tool: The OnTarget™
The future of safe towing is here with the OnTarget™ Towing Tool by Equal-i-zer® Hitch.
Our goal is to have safe and happy customers on the road. The OnTarget delivers on that promise by providing accurate weight distribution percentages as well as other helpful properties.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of safe towing is here with the OnTarget™ Towing Tool by Equal-i-zer® Hitch. This innovative laser towing tool was created to make hitch set up fast, accurate and easy.
Instead of manually finding the weight distribution percentage with a tape measure, this revolutionary tool does the math instead. The OnTarget features a weight distribution formula that calculates the percentage of weight distribution for a tow vehicle and trailer combination. With three easy measurements, the OnTarget displays the weight distribution percentage, so trailer owners can make the adjustments needed for better braking, steering, and vehicle control.
To find all three needed measurements, place the OnTarget at the centerline of either front-wheel well, aim the laser down towards the target reflector on the ground, then take that measurement for the following conditions:
1. Uncoupled from the trailer.
2. Trailer coupled on the hitch ball without weight distribution.
3. Fully hitched with the weight distribution engaged.
Having a correct weight distribution percentage is vital when it comes to safe towing. “Many of the engineering safety systems, including braking and steering, designed by vehicle and trailer manufactures to keep us safe are defeated if correct weight distribution is ignored” says David Lundgreen, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer,” When correct weight distribution is achieved, it not only keeps our families safe and reduces wear on our equipment, but it makes the entire RV experience more enjoyable.”
In addition to providing accurate weight distribution percentages, the OnTarget has the following abilities:
Digital Leveling
The digital level quickly verifies the trailer pitch, which is helpful during and after hitch installation and during campsite set up. A level trailer is more aerodynamic while driving, saving gas money, and a level trailer provides a more comfortable night’s sleep.
Digital Measuring
A 50-meter red laser can accurately measure the distance between any clear and visible points. Measurements with the OnTarget can easily be taken with one hand. This feature is helpful when determining the depth or width of a campsite. The OnTarget can take different measurements in distance measuring mode and add or subtract them to give trailer owners a new total.
Area and Volume Measuring
Many trailers have cargo holds or large open areas for storage. The OnTarget can quickly determine the size of the area, making packing easier. The OnTarget can also save weight distribution or other measurements for future reference and editing if later adjustments need to be made.
“Our goal is to have safe and happy customers on the road,” says Rich Elliot, Director of Sales and Marketing at Progress Mfg., “The OnTarget delivers on that promise by providing accurate weight distribution percentages as well as other helpful properties.”
By purchasing an OnTarget, trailer owners know their hitch is set up correctly, and have peace of mind while towing.
About Equal-i-zer® Hitch:
The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch has kept families safe on the road for more than 75 years. Manufactured from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™️. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use. Towing with America's Favorite Hitch gives you confidence, peace of mind, and the best protection for your journey™.
