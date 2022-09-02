LATAM Airlines Announces Direct Flights Between Quito & Miami
LATAM's newest route will start operating on October 30MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin American carrier LATAM Airlines Ecuador has announced last week that is resuming the route between Quito’s Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO) in Ecuador, and Miami International Airport (MIA). The route will start operating on October 30th with daily flights between the two cities.
The flights will be carried out in an Airbus 320 aircraft, with capacity for 168 passengers, which will depart from Quito at 8:30 a.m. local time and will arrive in Miami at 12:30 p.m., while the return will be at 2:35 p.m. ET, to arrive in the Ecuadorian capital at 6:55 p.m.
The executive director of LATAM in Ecuador, Mónica Fistrovic, pointed out that this route "increases the possibilities of achieving a positive and faster economic reactivation and boosts tourism to Quito".
With this route, LATAM Airlines Ecuador adds four international connections to its operation, already flying to Bogotá, Lima, and Santiago de Chile. Passengers will benefit from the possibility of being able to connect from these cities to other international destinations.
According to Quito Tourism Board, this direct flight to Miami indicates another step on the reactivation of the tourism industry and the return of U.S. travelers which is the most important source of visitors to the city.
The direct flight to Miami will be an additional option to American Airlines flight, the other airline that also flies this route, while Jet Blue also has a direct flight through Fort Lauderdale airport (FLL). The other city in the U.S. that also has a direct flight from Quito is Atlanta.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
Marisol Hernandez Cubas
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other