Saskatchewan Invites Feedback on Consultation Policy Framework

CANADA, September 1 - Released on September 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is seeking feedback on the First Nation and Métis Consultation Policy Framework (CPF).

The CPF was released in 2010 and presents the Government of Saskatchewan's policy on consultation with First Nation and Métis communities. It includes the roles and responsibilities of the Government of Saskatchewan, First Nation and Métis communities, proponents and other levels of government when there is a Duty to Consult.

“The overarching goal of our Duty to Consult policy is to facilitate mutually beneficial relationships among the Government of Saskatchewan, First Nations, Métis and industry that contribute to a growing provincial economy,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. “Through this engagement, government will be able to hear about the successes, strengths and opportunities for improvement with the First Nation and Métis Consultation Policy Framework.”

The Government of Saskatchewan has a Duty to Consult with, and accommodate as appropriate, First Nations and rights-bearing Métis communities before a decision or action has the potential to adversely impact the exercise of:

Treaty and Aboriginal rights, such as the right to hunt, fish and trap for food on unoccupied Crown lands and other lands to which First Nations and Métis have a right of access for these purposes; and

Traditional uses of land and resources, such as the gathering of plants for food and medicinal purposes and the carrying out of ceremonial and spiritual observances and practices on unoccupied Crown lands and other lands to which First Nations and Métis have a right of access for these purposes.

The Province is gathering feedback from leaders of First Nation and Métis communities and organizations, industry, municipal organizations and members of the public. Feedback will be gathered in multiple ways throughout this summer and fall, including in-person meetings, written submissions and surveys. Information gathered will be reviewed and analyzed to identify common themes that will help inform future revisions to the CPF.

To learn more about this engagement process and how to provide your feedback, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations/first-nation-and-metis-consultation-policy-framework-engagement.

