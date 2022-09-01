UPDATE* Westminster Barracks / Fatal Fire Investigation

*UPDATE* The Vermont State Police is updating the name of the victim who perished in the fatal fire in Rockingham (Windham County), VT on 08/25/2022. The victim has been positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) as John Shibley, 95, of Rockingham, VT.





CASE#: 22B1005166

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022, at approximately 9:44 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Old River Road, Rockingham, VT 05101

VICTIM: John Shibley

AGE: 95

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Sallie Shibley

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/25/2022, at 9:44 PM multiple fire and police agencies responded to a reported structure fire on Old River Road, in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. The agencies that responded included, but were not limited to the Rockingham Fire Department, Bellows Falls Fire Department, Saxtons River Fire Department, Westminster Fire Department, Walpole/N. Walpole New Hampshire Fire Department, Westmoreland New Hampshire Fire Department, and the Bellows Falls Police Department.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found the single-family residence engulfed in flames and learned the homeowner was trapped inside. A family member, Sallie Shibley, attempted to reach the victim, who was in a separate part of the residence, but her efforts were unsuccessful. She was able to exit the residence after sustaining minor injuries. She was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment and then released. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but were not able to locate the decedent. As part of Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury's assessment of the scene, he contacted the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire as well as locating the victim.

Investigators from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit (FEIU) and the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The victim was located and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for postmortem examination to determine the manner and cause of death.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released once a positive identification can be made.