Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - September 1, 2022
Peer-to-peer content sharing for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is the industry’s ONLY peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building an design community in Canada.
Top news this week comes from IDTechEx Ltd. who recently released their Electric Vehicles in Construction 2022-2042 report. Many major construction firms are now publishing both medium-term and long-term targets to reduce their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. With increasing scrutiny of the environmental impact of current building practices, the electrification of mobile construction machinery offers construction companies a relatively near-term opportunity to demonstrate their environmental credentials. Investment in zero-emission construction machines, replacing fossil fuel-powered excavators, loaders, and cranes, will be critical to every construction company’s effort to reduce their emissions.
The top video is courtesy of Natural Resources Canada who go through a series of steps and explore various scenarios on how to find a specific mass timber project or manufacturer within Canada.
More content shares from members include:
• Bridgit: How Schimenti uses Bridgit Bench to improve work-life balance, share resources, and forecast staffing needs
• Skyline Group: Toronto Community Housing Upgrades Rooftop Safety to Meet TSSA Regulations
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution: One Solution For All Surfaces | Bodaq Interior Film
• OnTraccr Technologies: How to Combat Supply Chain Disruption in Construction
• Procore: Procore Announces Drew Brees, Fred Mills and Robin Roberts as Keynote Speakers at Groundbreak 2022
• ASSE International: ASSE International Publishes New Listing Evaluation Criteria for Legionella Reduction and Treatment Devices
• Firepoint Technologies: Bulletin 279: Measures of an Effective Fire Safety Plan
• CABA: Mark Fernandes of Functional Devices is named to the CABA Board of Directors
• Sonata Design: How do I motorize my shades?
• Lowe’s Canada: Launch of the 5th edition of the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign
