Passenger Information System Market Size to Reach USD 15,284,564.68 Thousand by 2029, Growing a CAGR of 8.7%

Passenger Information System Market

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Passenger Information System Market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 15,284,564.68 thousand by 2029. Rising demand for intelligent public transportation system is boosting the market.

Passenger Information System Market survey report reveals analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The report encompasses graphs, TOC, and tables which help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market report guides to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential Passenger Information System business report provides key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The market data within the wide ranging Passenger Information System report is showcased in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. This market report underlines the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis. Competitive analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Passenger Information System market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. Further, manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analysed here.

Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Insights:

The raising interest for solid and exact constant travel data by travelers addresses one of the key variables moving the traveler data framework market development. Aside from this, an ascent in the interest for canny transportation frameworks, in juncture with headways in the media transmission area to empower quicker information move abilities, is likewise filling the market development. Besides, an expansion sought after for canny transportation frameworks and a flood in the reception of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and huge information advancements in the transportation area are driving the deals of traveler data frameworks across the globe. As of now, because of a critical ascent in the instances of the COVID-19 infection, lockdowns have been forced by states of different nations. They are advancing the reception of social removing measures to stay away from the spread of the pandemic, which is adversely affecting the market development. In any case, the market is expected to encounter development whenever predictability is recaptured.

List of the leading companies operating in the Passenger Information System Market includes:

* Hitachi, Ltd.

* Siemens Mobility

* ALSTOM

* Thales Group

* Cubic Corporation

* Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

* indra

* Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

* ST Engineering

* televic GSP rail

* Teleste Corporation

* Medha Servo Drives Private Limited

* R2P GMBH

* kentkart

* Masstrans Technologiies Pvt. Ltd.

* Icon Multimedia

* Advantech Co., Ltd.

* Tattile s.r.l.

* Lunetta

* Quester Tangent

Recent Developments:

* In December 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. has been awarded a new contract by Nordic Re-Finance to upgrade the signaling systems of fleet locomotives. This contract will help the company to accelerate the revenue by boosting the sales.

* In February 2022, Thales group has been appointed by ANWS to replace three airport surveillance systems in Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan with the STAR NG primary surveillance radars, combined with the RSM NG secondary radars. This will allow the company to tap the un tapped market..

* In January 2022, Cubic Corporation announced the introduction of Umo platform to over 900 busses across 30 transit systems in order to use contactless pre-paid fare products and payment technologies. This new product will help the company to diversify the product portfolio and attract customers by offering wide range of solutions.

Passenger Information System Market Scope and Market Size

* On the basis of product, the global passenger information system market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2022, the software segment is expected to dominate the market as it is very convenient to use and is accessible round the clock.

* On the basis of type, the global passenger information system market is segmented passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, infotainment systems, and passenger information mobile application. In 2022, the passenger information display systems segment is expected to dominate the market as it has a wide range of applications across the transportation industry due to rise in the number of passengers.

* On the basis of location, the global passenger information system market is segmented into on board and in station. In 2022, the on board segment is expected to dominate the market as the number of fleets or the vehicles for transportation is increasing year on year.

* On the basis of transportation, the global passenger information system market is segmented into railways, roadways, and airways. In 2022, the railways segment is expected to dominate the market as passengers prefer travelling through railways more compared to other means of transportation.

Passenger Information System Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the passenger information system market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S. dominates the North American region because of rapid growth in automotive technology, quality usage and standards of wires and cables. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due highest presence of passenger information system manufacturers, huge industrial infrastructure. U.K. dominates the Europe region due to rise in technological advancement and encouragement for the advancement in wire harnessing technology for vehicle safety purpose.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Objective of Studies:

* To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Passenger Information System market.

* To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Passenger Information System market based on various factors-price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

* To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

* To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

* To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Passenger Information System market.

Table of Content: Global Passenger Information System Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Passenger Information System Market Report

Part 03: Global Passenger Information System Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Passenger Information System Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

