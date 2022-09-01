Are Companies Lying, or Are They Selling?
Customer Service has become a Defense Department for a BROKEN Selling System
EHCOnomics is the Science of Selling, Not the Art of CONvincing”TORONTO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are possibly entering the most widespread competitive and hostile market in history. Businesses need to be hybrid to be successful.
— Edward Henry
How can your sales team manage their sales activity effectively in this climate of costly time waste?
Sales processes are flawed when the entire discovery framework is designed to barely break below the surface of the customer's goals and expectations.
Change your focus from finding things in common with your customer to identifying a common direction.
Salespeople are constantly breaking promises regardless of their best intentions to want to give the best honest customer experience. Remember, everything that we tell a customer is a promise.
Companies are caught up in the investment trap of technology and sales training trying to establish enough efficiency to make things happen when they are supposed to. The goal is for our sales message to feel more like a service, rather than the less than good feeling we have when we know that our message does not measure with our promises to our customers.
We create so much sales waste trying to find sales efficiency. Extremely expensive sales waste!
What about this thought…
What if we could reduce that sales waste, and by doing so we establish the level of sales efficiency we are looking for?
Is it possible that our sales cycles could become shorter, our sales time increased, and additional revenue with no additional acquisition cost? Most importantly our customers will experience something so rare in business -- things happening when promised.
Can proposals be sent when promised, if we can't get the first promise right without an excuse?
Customer loyalty is an endangered species, this was the very reason why we created EHCOnomics!
This is the very experience that we are delivering for our clients. Accountability, honesty, and things happening when they are supposed to. When they don’t, we don't make any excuses. Every EHCOnomics customer will tell you the same.
We promise you because as our client, everything we say to you should be expected as a promise
What is EHCOnomics? Is it better than our competitors’ sales training, or is it a system?
IT IS BOTH
We wanted to develop a selling system that provides a better way of selling and solves the CRM sales waste problem that is making people crazy. We wanted to do this without asking you to change your existing CRM. WE DID THIS by developing a system that reduces the effects of human behavior, not controlling behavior. We study sales adoption day and night. Our clients will tell you the same.
The best way to be successful with economics is to have EHCOnomics.
#EHCOnomics
Edward David Henry
Edward Henry Company Ehco Ltd
+ 16477257575
email us here
Jeff Goldber Interview with Edward Henry discussing EHCOnomics