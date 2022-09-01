Indie Publisher VGNYsoft Announces Overdriven Evolution For Nintendo Switch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher/Distributor VGNYsoft announces their first digital release with the Nintendo Switch iteration of Overdriven Evolution with developer TOMAGameStudio. It will become available on the Nintendo eShop on 09.02.2022 for $14.99. Through the partnership of VGNYsoft & TOMAgamestudio, Overdriven has evolved to become the start of a new trilogy of accessible SHMUPS designed to offer game modes for both traditional bullet-hell fans and newcomers to the genre with its multiplayer and challenge modes. Additionally the evolution of this title was to return the once removed story line elements back into the game that lay the groundwork for the stronger storytelling in future sequels of the Overdriven Series.

Landing Page: www.OverdrivenEvolution.com

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7APV_LTzBrY

eShop Page: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/overdriven-evolution-switch/

Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1943160/Overdriven_Evolution/

CODE REQUEST PAGE: https://forms.gle/QBt9fQmzCunhDJfH7

Game Description:

Overdriven Evolution takes you on a challenging journey through the Kruuthian empire with an ever-changing, expertly crafted universe full of action.

Embark on an epic voyage to destroy huge bosses. Be ready for an action-packed experience by dodging thousands of bullets and completing quick puzzles with your powerful spaceship. Prepare for deadly challenges that require both good gear and game mastery.

In each exciting run, you will face more enemies, more bullet patterns, and more menacing bosses, ensuring countless hours of thrilling gameplay. Enjoy new and improved stages, graphics, and 3D environments. The entire game can be played single-player or local co-op with up to four players. Join in on the adventure to defeat the Kruuthian Emperor.

Choose from three different spaceships to take on these challenges, one of which you will need to unlock. Overdriven Evolution is filled with collectible artifacts, hidden items, and a long list of achievements for dedicated SHMUP fans and completionists alike. Make sure you collect all 50 alien artifacts, find the 10 hidden space cows, and complete the 75 In-Game Achievements.

Beat your best score in the Local Leaderboards for all modes and difficulties, and listen to the original instrumental rock soundtrack available on the game menu.

Features Seven Unique Gameplay Modes:

- STORY: Four Difficulties: EASY · NORMAL · HARD · NIGHTMARE

- ARCADE: Can you beat the game with only a few continues?

- MANIC: Test your true arcade skills with no health bar.

- THE LINE: Use all your knowledge and mastery to keep enemies away from the red line. - TEN CHALLENGES: Replay each stage with a different goal.

- COLOR-REFLEX: Involving 56 new and improved Puzzle-Maps mixing match3 and shmup! - BOSS-RUSH: Use everything you have as an expert pilot to beat all the bosses in a row.

For additional information please contact: Daniel Mastin - VGNYsoft PR press@vgnysoft.com

About VGNYsoft: VGNYsoft is an independent video game publisher/distributor based out of New York City. Specializing in unique and interesting titles that they can make physical copies for fans and collectors alike, they strive for excellence in all aspects of their products and look forward to expanding their collection with new titles frequently. Recent titles include Guns N’ Runs, Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, and Crisis Wing.

About TOMAGameStudio: TOMAGameStudiois a little indie game studio located near Nîmes in the south France. The team is composed of two people who put all their passion in their work to make fun and retro arcade style games. Overdriven Evolution is the 6th game of the studio.

Additional media, videos and interviews are available on request.

Overdriven Evolution (Nintendo Switch) - North American Digital Release Trailer