Despite Triple Digit Heatwave Hoodies4Healing Foundation (501 C3 NONPROFIT) Serves the Hungry Unhoused Population

We care about our community, and we love our city … it’s the compassion Christ has placed in our hearts to help others.”
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Houston Public Media/University of Houston, "“This June and July were the hottest Houston has ever seen". Now, couple the heat with torrential rains and floodwaters of August, and you have a recipe for disaster for people already in dire need. Not even the sweltering heat of a Texas summer, or the plummeting rain can stop the dedicated good Samaritans from Hoodies4Healing Foundation (501 C3 NONPROFIT) from fulfilling their heartfelt desire to serve God’s people. Matthew 25:40, “And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”

The unhoused community of Houston are the benefactors of Hoodies4Healing untiring and unwavering service. Long lines of waiting hungry soles — men, women, and children — are a common sight for the team of volunteers from the nonprofit 501(c)(3) faith-filled, powerhouse, Hoodies4Healing foundation. Satisfying their need for nourishment with a hot meal and a cool drink is the focus of this crew of do-gooders.

Since its inception in November 2020, Hoodies4Healing Foundation (501 C3 NONPROFIT) has been consistently present in downtown Houston. They are a staple that so many look forward to. Every Sunday, each person is welcomed with a “really glad to see you” smile, a serving of sumptuous food, and bottled water on ice. In addition, these impoverished neighbors leave with a gift bag of hygiene essentials, toiletries, and a Bible to encourage them spiritually.

The founder, RoseMary Tucker, states, “we care about our community, and we love our city … it’s the compassion Christ has placed in our hearts to help others.”

To support the foundation, please contact RoseMary Tucker at Phone: 346 462 1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

Donations are welcome or shop for a good cause at Blessties Christian Apparel located at 18039 FM 529 Rd Suite D Cypress, TX 77433

Hoodies4Healing Helps the Homeless

