Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market Expected to Reach USD 603.41 Million during the Forecast Period to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 603.41 million by 2028. The increasing number of elderly people and the increasing prevalence of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis are expected to drive the growth of the hip joint cartilage repair market. Asia Pacific knee.

Cartilage is a soft, elastic, rubber-like tissue that covers and protects the ends of the knee joints. Articular cartilage, which is found particularly in the knee joint, has a low coefficient of friction, high wear resistance and weak regenerative properties. It is responsible for most of the compressive strength and load-bearing properties of the knee joint, and walking without it is quite uncomfortable. Osteoarthritis is a common cartilage failure disorder that can cause decreased range of motion, bone deterioration, and pain. It causes the joint surface to wear down, and in severe cases, bone can become exposed in the joint due to a combination of acute stress and chronic exhaustion.

The Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market report provides market share details, new developments and product portfolio analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, discusses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets , changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market analysis and scenario, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for analyst brief, our team will help you create revenue impact solution to achieve your goal wanted.

Knee Cartilage Repair Market Scope and Market Size

The Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market is segmented on the basis of treatment, surgery, devices, application, end-user, and distribution channel. Cross-segment growth helps you analyze growth niches and go-to-market strategies to determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of treatment, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into cell-based and non-cell-based. In 2021, the cell-based segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis in the region.

On the basis of surgery, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into osteochondral autograft transplantation, osteochondral allograft transplantation, microfracture, perforation, abrasion arthroplasty, autologous chondrocyte implantation, and others. In 2021, the autologous chondrocyte implantation segment is expected to dominate the market due to recent technological developments in chondrocyte implantation.

On the basis of devices, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into implants, osteotomy, bone grafts, arthroscopy, resurfacing, arthrodesis, and others. In 2021, the implant segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in cases of osteoarthritis due to the unhealthy lifestyle of people in developing countries.

Based on application, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, fractures, bone tumors, and others. In 2021, the osteoarthritis segment is expected to dominate the market due to increased concern of obesity among the population, eventually leading to cartilage loss.

On the basis of end user, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and independent centers. In 2021, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in knee injury cases and the increasing implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for knee replacement surgeries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market is segmented into outside distributors, online sales, direct sales, and others. In 2021, the direct sales segment is expected to dominate the market due to transparency among customers along with increased convenience for customers.

Country Level Analysis of Knee Cartilage Repair Market

The Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market is analyzed and information on market size by country, treatment, surgery, devices, application, end-user and distribution channel is provided as mentioned. previously. Countries covered in the Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair Market report are Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the market at the country level that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import and export tariffs are some of the main indicators used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of Asia Pacific brands and the challenges they face due to strong or weak competition from local and national brands, the impact of sales channels are considered by providing forecast analysis of market data. country.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis of Knee Cartilage Repair

Asia Pacific Knee Cartilage Repair market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company finances, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, strengths and weaknesses company history, product launch, product test pipelines, product approvals, patents, product breadth and breadth, application domain, and technology lifeline. The above data points provided are only related to the companies approach related to the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market.

Major companies operating in the Asia Pacific knee cartilage repair market are Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, The Future of Biotechnology, MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services (DePuy Synthes), Meril SA of Life Sciences. Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Medacta International, Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., BioTissue SA, ISTO Technologies, Inc., CartiHeal, Inc., Mathys AG Bettlach, Waldemar Link GmbH & Co.KG, JRI Orthopedics, Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., Auxein Medical., EVOLUTIS INDIA PVT. LTD., and Japan MDM, Inc., among other national players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

