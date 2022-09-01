Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,068 in the last 365 days.

Trisha Asgeirsson Joins Women in Consumer Finance to Drive Growth and Provide Mentorship

Former MasterCard & Chase exec brings her passion for lifting female talent and extensive finance experience to take groundbreaking event to the next level.

I immediately recognized this as a unique event that is filling a huge need for developing confidence and expanding networks.”
— Trisha Asgeirsson

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance is delighted to share that, effective immediately, Trisha Asgeirsson will join us as co-Chair and Advisor to help shape and drive growth plans as well as provide mentorship for our group of outstanding women. Trisha will also deliver a keynote address at the annual event, December 5-7, in Palm Springs, CA.

Stephanie Eidelman, CEO and Chair of Women in Consumer Finance, explained, “As we look for ways to enhance value for our WCF community, Trisha will add a wealth of experience and contacts across banking, data, payments, consulting, technology, and consumer finance.”

Asgeirsson is the founder and CEO of Asgeirsson Consulting, an advisory practice for fintech, banking, and retail technologies working with early-stage and emerging companies on strategy development, channel partnerships, and go-to-market planning.

Notably, she is the former SVP of MasterCard’s Data & Services Business, where she spent 20 years as one of the builders of what is now a multi-billion-dollar business for MasterCard worldwide. Prior to MasterCard, Asgeirsson led the JP Morgan Chase loyalty business and created their world-leading Consumer Card value proposition.

Asgeirsson grew up in Ireland and studied at the Dublin Institute of Technology. She immigrated to the US and settled there with her husband, Asgeir, and three children. A fun fact: Trisha, together with her husband, owns two successful small businesses. One is a renowned toy store in New York, and the other is a horse training and boarding business in southern Oregon.

“When [Women in Consumer Finance CEO] Stephanie Eidelman reached out to me, I immediately recognized this as a unique event that is filling a huge need for developing confidence and expanding networks. I’m thrilled to jump in to help Stephanie grow the community and take it to the next level,” said Asgeirsson.

About Women in Consumer Finance

Now in its 5th year, Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, or regulator, this is the place for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge careers and deliver value to employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. www.womeninconsumerfinance.com

Stephanie Eidelman
Women in Consumer Finance
+1 240-499-3806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Trisha Asgeirsson Joins Women in Consumer Finance to Drive Growth and Provide Mentorship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.