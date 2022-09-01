Trisha Asgeirsson Joins Women in Consumer Finance to Drive Growth and Provide Mentorship

Former MasterCard & Chase exec brings her passion for lifting female talent and extensive finance experience to take groundbreaking event to the next level.

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance is delighted to share that, effective immediately, Trisha Asgeirsson will join us as co-Chair and Advisor to help shape and drive growth plans as well as provide mentorship for our group of outstanding women. Trisha will also deliver a keynote address at the annual event, December 5-7, in Palm Springs, CA.

Stephanie Eidelman, CEO and Chair of Women in Consumer Finance, explained, “As we look for ways to enhance value for our WCF community, Trisha will add a wealth of experience and contacts across banking, data, payments, consulting, technology, and consumer finance.”

Asgeirsson is the founder and CEO of Asgeirsson Consulting, an advisory practice for fintech, banking, and retail technologies working with early-stage and emerging companies on strategy development, channel partnerships, and go-to-market planning.

Notably, she is the former SVP of MasterCard’s Data & Services Business, where she spent 20 years as one of the builders of what is now a multi-billion-dollar business for MasterCard worldwide. Prior to MasterCard, Asgeirsson led the JP Morgan Chase loyalty business and created their world-leading Consumer Card value proposition.

Asgeirsson grew up in Ireland and studied at the Dublin Institute of Technology. She immigrated to the US and settled there with her husband, Asgeir, and three children. A fun fact: Trisha, together with her husband, owns two successful small businesses. One is a renowned toy store in New York, and the other is a horse training and boarding business in southern Oregon.

“When [Women in Consumer Finance CEO] Stephanie Eidelman reached out to me, I immediately recognized this as a unique event that is filling a huge need for developing confidence and expanding networks. I’m thrilled to jump in to help Stephanie grow the community and take it to the next level,” said Asgeirsson.

About Women in Consumer Finance

Now in its 5th year, Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, or regulator, this is the place for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge careers and deliver value to employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. www.womeninconsumerfinance.com