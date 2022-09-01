Submit Release
Smoking Materials Most Likely Cause of Lynn Fire 

LYNNThe most likely cause of yesterday’s fire on Allerton Street was the improper disposal of smoking materials, said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen L. Archer and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“This fire began outside the building and grew significantly before smoke alarms inside detected it,” said Chief Archer. “This is a scenario we see too often when cigarettes and other materials are discarded unsafely from outdoor stairways, porches, and balconies. If you smoke, or if you have guests who do, please – use a deep, sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Lynn Fire Department responded to the scene just after 5:20 yesterday evening to find heavy smoke and flames showing at the two-family home. The fire quickly went to a second alarm and firefighters reported low water pressure, which hindered the response. The building sustained catastrophic damage before firefighters brought fire under control. Nine people were displaced and two were treated for minor injuries.

“The improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and the nation,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Fortunately, this fire caused only minor injuries, but nine people lost their home. If it had happened a few hours later, the tragedy might have been devastating.”

Chief Archer and State Fire Marshal Ostroskey reminded residents that most of Massachusetts remains in critical drought status, meaning that outdoor fires will start, grow, and spread more easily.

“It’s important that everyone in the community use caution and common sense with any open flame outside, including smoking materials,” said Chief Archer. “Dry grass, mulch, and debris can ignite easily in these conditions.”

The fire was jointly investigated by the Lynn Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. That investigation determined that the fire began at the left rear of the building, then spread upward along the exterior of the structure and into the attic.

