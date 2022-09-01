UPDATE** Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash / Grossly Negligent Operation

**Update to the initial news release**

Continued investigation into the fatal motor vehicle crash which transpired on August 27, 2022, at approximately 2217 hours, has revealed the operator of the motor vehicle crash, Benjamin Chambers (22) of Lowell, VT was traveling at a speed well in excess of the posted 50 MPH speed zone. Chambers approached a sweeping left curve on a downhill grade and was unable to safely navigate the curve, his vehicle traveled left of center and departed the roadway. After departing the roadway, his vehicle began to overturn, struck a guardrail and overturned several more times before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. A passenger of the motor vehicle, later identified as Shane Copp (24) of Newport, VT was ejected and subsequently declared deceased by responding rescue personnel.

Chambers was located by Troopers from the Derby Barracks on August 31, 2022, and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of “Grossly negligent operation,” death resulting in a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091(b). Mr Chambers is due to appear before the Honorable Court on October 4, 2022, at 1000 hours. There is no further information available at this time, the affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the Orleans Superior Court and made public following the arraignment of Mr Chambers. Members of the media and public are advised to contact the court before the scheduled arraignment for confirmation purposes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Christopher Hein of the Special Operations Unit with the Vermont State Police, at 802-878-7111.

**Original news release from August 27, 2022, is below**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5003833

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2022 / 2217 hours

STREET: VT RT 58

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Clear / pockets of fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Chambers

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Shane Copp

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck -2500 Series

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/27/2022, at approximately 2217 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 58 in the Town of Lowell. Shortly after the arrival of Troopers and Emergency Medical Services, the passenger of the crashed vehicle identified as Shane Copp was pronounced deceased. Subsequent investigation revealed vehicle #1, a 2004 Dodge truck was traveling west on Vermont Route 58. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin Chambers. It was determined Chambers was navigating a sweeping left-hand corner when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway where it struck a guardrail and overturned multiple times. Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash. The crash investigation remains ongoing, and Troopers are working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office on possible criminal charges.

Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by Lowell Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Services, Wrights Towing and the Vermont State Police-Crash Reconstruction Team.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047