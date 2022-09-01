DruvStar Granted Licenses for Multiple States to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Gaming Operations
Additional regulatory licenses, allow DruvStar to expand its cybersecurity services offering to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona gaming market.
Thanks to these approvals, DruvStar is now able to provide an additional level of protection for the players and operators, by securing the technology environments for gaming and sports betting.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cybersecurity provider with a key focus on the Tribal and Gaming segments announced the expansion of their services into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona gaming markets. After working closely with the State Gambling Commissions, the following licenses were awarded to the company:
For New Jersey and Pennsylvania, DruvStar is approved to provide security assessment services such as Penetration testing, and Vulnerability discovery. This license is a baseline to allow vetted cybersecurity companies to provide these services to gaming and sports betting providers in the respective states.
For Arizona, DruvStar has been granted a temporary Event Wagering and Fantasy Sports Supplier license, which allows DruvStar to provide services to sports wagering and fantasy sports deployments. DruvStar is now positioned to provide cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and testing to operators in the exciting and growing sports betting market.
DruvStar was previously approved by the New York and Washington State Gaming Commissions and is permitted to offer services to gaming and sports wagering operators in Ontario, Canada.
“Regulatory bodies provide a central role in ensuring that players enjoy a responsible, fair and secure wagering experience.” stated Manjit Gombra Singh, DruvStar’s CEO and Founder. “Thanks to these approvals, DruvStar is now able to provide an additional level of protection for the players and operators, by securing the technology environments for gaming and sports betting.”
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides award winning cybersecurity products across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities for small and medium businesses.
With over 100 years of gaming industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to grow its certified Security Operations Center in Las Vegas to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape, working 24/7 to defend business. To learn more, please visit DruvStar.com.
