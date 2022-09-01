Autonomous Robot Market to See Growth at a Rate of 19.20% By 2028 | Vecna Robotics, Swisslog Holding, Savioke

Autonomous Robot Market Development Trends, Insights And Competitive Analysis By 2028 | Vecna Robotics, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Savioke, Inc., Omron Corporation

The autonomous robot market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 8,101.00 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on autonomous robot market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The large acceptance of robotics across the globe is escalating the growth of autonomous robot market.

Autonomous robots refer to robots specifically designed to counter their external environment on their own without any human supervision. These robots are capable of making decisions on their own like humans. They make use of different sensors in order to solve any problems without any human support. They are highly being deployed in various industries such as mining and minerals, oil and gas, medical and healthcare among others as they improve safety and productivity.

The transformation from single-purpose machines into multi-purpose machines and their utilization in industrial applications such as customer service and engagement, packaging and assembling of parts and logistics process among others acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of autonomous robot market. The increase in demand in demand for these robots for automation of manufacturing process from start to finish, improvising supply chain efficiencies and automation of quality control and testing process among others accelerate the autonomous robot market growth. The rise integration of the artificial intelligence in the field of robotics and the ability of these robots to execute the tasks with better precision further influences the autonomous robot market.

Additionally, increasing number of research and development, rising cost of manufacturing and rise in investment positively affect the autonomous robot market. Furthermore, increase in deployment of industry 4.0 extends profitable opportunities to the autonomous robot market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

Vecna Robotics, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Savioke, Inc., Omron Corporation, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, Locus Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Cimcorp, AVIC.ALL, Aethon, BD, AtriCure, Inc., Biosensors International Group, Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation

The autonomous robot market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of operations and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the autonomous robot market is segmented into unmanned ground vehicle, unmanned aerial vehicle and unmanned marine vehicle.

On the basis of mode of operations, the autonomous robot market is segmented into human operated and autonomous.

On the basis of end-user, the autonomous robot market is segmented into industrial & manufacturing, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, logistics & warehouse, medical & healthcare, mining & minerals, forest & agriculture and power & energy.

By Region of Autonomous Robot market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the autonomous robot market because of the continuous technological advancements and rise in demand from the logistics industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in industrialization in countries such as China and India.

Target Audience of the Global Autonomous Robot Market in Market Study:

**Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

**Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

**Venture capitalists

**Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

**Third-party knowledge providers

**Investment bankers

**Investors

