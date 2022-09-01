A traffic stop led to an arrest and more than 300 grams of Methamphetamine seized by Troopers.

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 7:15 P.M., Trooper Jordan Bragan conducted a traffic stop for an inspection violation at mile 175 northbound in Hermon. After observing several indicators of criminal activity, Trooper Bragan went back to his cruiser and requested a K9 unit. The driver, 29-year-old Patrick Murico, of Lewiston, attempted to throw contraband out of the vehicle. Trooper Bragan witnessed the act and retrieved the contraband which was 300 grams of Methamphetamine.

As a result of this investigation, Murico was charged with class A Trafficking of Methamphetamine. Murico was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs and Trafficking in Prison Contraband.

