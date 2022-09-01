Car Rental Market Analysis, Insights, Trends, Key Players, Drivers and Forecast

Global Car Rental Market

The car rental service providers are being highly utilized in various products, such as insurance compensation policies, global positioning systems (GPS), Wi-Fi networks, damage repair, entertainment systems, for providing enhanced convenience to users.

Global Car Rental Market was valued at USD 102.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 180.93 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Economy/Budget Cars” accounts for the largest towing capacity segment in the respective segment owing to high consumers’ preference for economy automobiles. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Car rental or car hire agency is the services that rent automobiles at certain cost for short period of time. These services are by local branches which are generally located near busy areas or airports in the city, and has website to allow online reservations.

The major players covered in the global car rental market report are Avis budget group, SIXT, Enterprise Holdings, Inc, Europcar, Localiza, The Hertz Corporation, Carzonrent India pvt ltd, Eco Rent a Car, Advantage OPCO, LLC, Shenzhen Topone Car Rental Co. Ltd, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Bettercar Rental, National Car Rental, among other domestic and global players.

Drivers

Increase in Leisure Trips

The rise in the number of people taking business and leisure trips across the globe acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of car rental market. The expansion of industries escalating the numbe of business trips and increased disposable income assist in the expansion of the market.

Internet Penetration

The surge in internet penetration across developing as well as developed countries accelerate the market growth. Numerous companies are capturing a larger customer base with the assistance of dedicated mobile apps for the convenience of customers.

Implementation of an Integrated Global Car

The increase in the implementation of an integrated global car rental system owing to the rising demand for reliable, high-quality and familiar travel services during their travel further influence the market. Some major key car rental operators are emphasizing on leveraging the trend to expand their brand and distribution platforms.

