Adora POS' Cloud-Based Pizza POS Helps Restaurants Streamline Ordering and Fulfillment Processes

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions, Adora POS has developed an innovative and cutting-edge way to take and fulfill orders.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping for a POS for the first time or looking to switch from a current provider is a lot like getting married… the options can seem overwhelming. There are many companies out there that claim to provide a perfect service and these sneaky suitors will say just about anything for your business.

Now, thanks to Adora’s Cloud-Based Pizza POS, streamlining a restaurant’s ordering and fulfillment processes has never been easier, and more efficient!

“The ease of working with Adora POS’ cloud-based system makes the clunky hardware of restaurant management obsolete,” explained Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS. “Our unique Cloud-Based Pizza software works on any platform or browser. It supports face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage the restaurant business.

“After all,” he noted, “technology is designed to make your life---and business---easier. Your POS shouldn't limit you. Cloud-Based Pizza software allows your restaurant business to utilize the cloud and work with the technology you already have.”

Cloud-Based Pizza POS is an efficient and simple, streamlined way to take and fulfill orders. “We call it from-customer-to kitchen. Our online platform acts as its own POS and orders are printed in the kitchen directly from the customer. Customers scan their table’s QR code, place their order, and the ticket is printed in the kitchen. When it’s ready, the food is delivered directly to the table.”

All that’s needed for customers to start using the QR ordering system is an easy-to-use, quick-to-download app. And Adora POS creates an app which customers love!

Another special and important feature of the Cloud-Based Pizza POS is customization. It’s an intuitive approach. In the restaurant business, every second counts, so Adora’s customizable user interface is designed to cut down on clicks. Consolidation is key. The Adora POS system offers multi-store order search, smart coupons and advertisements that work with coupon codes in one easy-to-use system.

From unlimited toppings to unlimited pricing, Adora POS designs customized systems.

“Customizable control means your POS is uniquely yours,” Wendland said. “Menu items. Order screen layout. Discounts. Employees, inventory, and customers. It can all be controlled from our centralized and efficient Cloud-Based Pizza POS system.”

An exciting feature of the Adora restaurant POS software is that it allows restauranteurs to access their POS ----anytime and from anywhere. All they need is an internet connection.

Wendland adds that payment has also never been easier. “Not only can customers order through the app, but they also have convenient payment options at their fingertips. This means fewer steps for restaurant management and the staff.”

For more information, please visit adorapos.com/about and adorapos.com/services

###

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States