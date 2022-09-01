Antimicrobial Peptides Market to Register Impressive Expansion of USD 7.85 Mn with Excellent CAGR Of 5.80% by 2029

Antimicrobial Peptides Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Antimicrobial Peptides Market which was USD 5 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7.85 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2 million health-related issues were reported in 2013, with 23,000 people dying as a result of drug-resistant bacteria. More than 450,000 new cases of multidrug-resistant TB were reported in the United States in 2012. The growing number of drug-resistant patients around the world necessitates the development of novel antibiotics to combat common infectious diseases. Peptides like Oxytocin, Cyclosporin, Salmon Calcitonin, Integrillin, and Zoladex are well-known and are leading the peptide therapies business in new directions around the world.

The Objective of This Report:

o The global Antimicrobial Peptides market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Antimicrobial Peptides market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Antimicrobial Peptides industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

o Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Antimicrobial Peptides Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

o A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

The Global Antimicrobial Peptides Market report brings into focus studies about market definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. This report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Antimicrobial Peptides in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Some of the major players operating in the Antimicrobial Peptides Market are:

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

GSK Group of Companies (U.S)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

EnBiotix Inc. (U.S)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S)

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (U.S)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S)

AnaSpec (U.S)

AMP Biotech (India)

Phoenix Biotechnology Inc. (Canada)

Novabiotics (U.K):

Antimicrobial Peptides Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancements

With a growing pool of scientists and talented technocrats interested in the arena for innovative therapeutics containing antimicrobial peptides for rare diseases, institutional research is substantially invested. Antimicrobial peptides, for example, can be created for a variety of purposes ranging from extending the shelf life of food packaging to delivering bioactive substances in therapeutic sectors driving the market.

Rise in infectious diseases

The rising frequency of infectious diseases and the rising demand for effective and safe medicines are driving the expansion of the antimicrobial peptides market. Furthermore, the use of AMPs in a variety of applications is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Usage of antimicrobial peptides

Antimicrobial peptides are gaining popularity as therapeutic agents for a variety of ailments, including skin infections. Antimicrobial peptides are a promising newcomer in the field of immune modulation and antifungal drugs. Anti-microbial peptides aid in the improvement of anti-inflammatory cell responses and have the ability to breakdown malignant cell membranes, making them a possible cancer treatment medicine. Anti-microbial peptides market is expected to develop in the near future due to rising demand for cancer, HIV, and diabetes therapy.

Opportunities

When compared to the hazards that exist, the prospects for producing antimicrobial peptides are greater. Antimicrobial peptides' use in the treatment of Hepatitis C, pneumonia, bacterial infections, HIV AIDS, and cancer is likely to increase public acceptability of the treatments. Due to increased awareness to medications and therapies incorporating antimicrobial peptides, the global market for antimicrobial peptides is expected to rise significantly. Chronic disorders where antibiotic resistance is ineffective give a more attractive opportunity for antimicrobial peptides manufacturers.

Restraints/Challenges

Furthermore, antimicrobial peptides are now undergoing clinical trials, and the stability and half-life of antimicrobial peptides in vivo are unknown. These issues are limiting the global growth of the antimicrobial peptides market.

Regional Analysis of the Antimicrobial Peptides Market:

The global Antimicrobial Peptides Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Antimicrobial Peptides market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

