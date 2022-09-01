Yaan Xinkuang Conducts a Lithium Hydroxide Engineering Study

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The company will provide the market study information for the economic analysis

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce that it has hired specialized researchers to prepare a currently in-phase engineering study for a chemical plant that will produce high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate for the electric vehicle and energy storage system battery industries.

A sustainable technologies company will design the calcination process for spodumene concentrate (which could include spodumene concentrate from the initial phase of the Lushan project as well as spodumene concentrate from other sources) and investigate the chemical process for producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate from calcined spodumene concentrate. It will also design the infrastructure for the process plant and serve as the study's integrator.

The engaged company making investigations is a global leader in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining, and recycling industries. For decades, the company has been developing lithium extraction technology and engineering and delivering processing plants for industrial minerals around the world. It has dedicated its own Research and Development team to the development of both processes and equipment for lithium operations, with a focus on battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Its reference list of lithium plant studies and engineering projects, as well as proprietary equipment deliveries, continues to grow on projects all over the world.

“Additional piloting studies will be conducted on an ongoing basis to expand the data set of the hydroxide process that Yaan Xinkuang intends to use. The collection of additional data points will provide valuable information for vendor selection and will hasten a potential plant's start-up phase”, said Archie Medford, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee, Yaan Xinkuang.

Based on the findings of previous studies, Yaan Xinkuang believes that the overall total recovery rate should be around 80%, which compares favorably to industry standards.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.