VWO Launches Its Personalization Engine

VWO Personalize

VWO Personalize – our robust personalization engine helps to craft experiences that delight your visitors!

The world-leading experimentation platform VWO launches VWO Personalize

We have built VWO Personalize to deliver hyper-personalized experiences and gain deeper insights into customer journeys. This will help our users simplify their experimentation journey significantly.”
— Ankit Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VWO
DELHI, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post its remarkable performance in the G2 Summer 2022 Reports, VWO gained further momentum with the launch of its personalization offering. This announcement comes after VWO emerged as the overall leader in the A/B Testing, Mobile App Optimization, Personalization Engines, Personalization, and Feature Management categories based on user reviews.

“We have purpose-built VWO Personalize for our users to deliver hyper-personalized experiences and gain deeper insights into their customer journey. This will help them make informed decisions and simplify their experimentation journey significantly”, said Ankit Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VWO.

VWO Personalize lets users utilize visitor data to draft and release personalized experiences for their visitors. It enables users to target different visitor groups for their different variations and deliver experiences that are optimized and personalized for their customers. It allows users to customize the content for their customers based on customer data such as purchase history, interests, shopping preferences, etc.

About VWO

VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs. We provide capabilities to discover customer insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests, personalize experiences, and improve engagement across the entire customer journey.

VWO Personalize easily lets you deliver 1000s of unique journeys to the right audience, at the right place, and at the right time.

