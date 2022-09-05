4i Apps successfully transforms one of the largest Investment Firm in ME to Oracle Fusion Cloud
4i Apps plays a key role in the Digital Transformation journey to Oracle Fusion Cloud for one of the World's largest Investment firms based in the ME region.
We are invigorated with completion of this digital transformation initiative. The proven expertise of our team in delivering complex transformations has again been re-established with this project.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FIFA is accelerating the digital transformation environment in Middle East. 4i Apps, a prominent Oracle Partner in GCC region have the privilege of being chosen by one of world’s leading Investment firms, to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud for them as part of their Digital Transformation journey.
— Mr. Ravisankar P, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps.
This investment firm is a sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East region that provides direct investments to various sectors – Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Financial Institutions, Industrials & Materials, and Funds. Their portfolio has an estimated $450 billion assets under management. This organization is spread across the globe with 60+ subsidiaries as well as in partnership with the most leading organizations around the world.
Keeping up to the expectations, 4i Apps successfully achieved the migration from on premise EBS to Oracle Fusion Cloud on 17th July 2022.
The transformation involved Oracle SAAS applications (Oracle Fusion applications) comprising of Financials, Procurement and Human Capital Cloud modules. The complete migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud provides an improved user experience, easy accessibility, auto upgrades of new features on regular intervals, and rich integration capabilities. This migration to modern ERP Cloud results in the availability of major insights for each business functions as OTBI dashboards. Our organization being a dedicated Oracle partner, delivers the enterprise-grade ERP Cloud applications with comprehensive security, scalability, and high performance.
As a value addition, the historical data reporting combining SAAS, and the legacy ERP was delivered using Oracle PAAS technologies.
4i provides modern best practise-based applications as one complete suite of industry focused solutions. The modern ERP migrated systems get a wider access to new modules and technology to scale up, which requires no major upgrades further in the future.
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 500 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
