AAF Reno to host the Vegas Golden Knights "Golden Age" Marketing power lunch

AAF Reno

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will host a special luncheon to learn more about the marketing and advertising approach of the Vegas Golden Knights Hockey team.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Golden Knights will host a special luncheon at the Discovery on Tuesday, September 13th, at 12 PM (PST) for members of the Reno Chapter of the American Advertising Federation to learn more about the marketing and advertising approach of the Vegas Golden Knights Hockey team. Doors will open at 11:30 AM for the Access to the luncheon begins at $30 and is open to the public; AAF Reno members receive a discount on admission. Light lunch is included in the price of admission. All attendees are required to RSVP on the organizations website at https://www.aafreno.com/events/.

WHEN: September 13th, 11:30am -1:00pm
WHERE: The Discovery, 490 Center Street
COST: $30-$40

Hockey is a fast-paced game with exciting slap shots, power plays, sticking, roughing, and checking. The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the best in business for giving their fans an unforgettable show in addition to the excellent action on the ice. You can't ride the Zamboni, but you can learn from this captivating team, network with other advertising professionals, and have a great lunch! That's a real hat trick!

The event will include special guests Tyler Ferraro, Senior Manager of Entertainment Experience, and Patrick Ruhlig, Senior Manager of Video Production of the Vegas Golden Knights. The in-house team will discuss how they ideate, build upon, and adjust their video production and in-game entertainment to keep their fans engaged.

Takeaways from this luncheon include:
• Find out how the in-house entertainment and video production team ideate, build, improve upon, and change up their creative to keep it fresh and unique
• Learn how they keep things exciting and their fans engaged
• They'll discuss everything from their opens to TVTOs and why they make the creative decisions they do

For more information visit https://www.aafreno.com/, or call (775) 232-5842

About the American Advertising Federation Reno Chapter
Founded in 1958, AAF Reno is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) member organization comprised of advertising professionals in the sales, marketing, creative, publishing, print, radio, television, and photography industry. We have monthly events to recognize excellence, entertain, educate, and to network. Money raised from our events help to raise money for the AAF Reno Foundation, which has given over $400,000 in scholarships to students in Northern Nevada.

AAF Reno is in District 14 of the American Advertising Federation. The AAF is dedicated to serving members by protecting and advancing the interests of the advertising industry, including the freedom to truthfully advertise legal products. AAF fulfills this mission through effective government relations, professional development, public education, advertising education, advertising standards, public service and recognition of excellence.

Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 7754607133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

AAF Reno to host the Vegas Golden Knights "Golden Age" Marketing power lunch

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 7754607133
Company/Organization
Design on Edge
527 Lander St
Reno, Nevada, 89509
United States
+1 775-460-7133
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

Design on Edge

More From This Author
AAF Reno to host the Vegas Golden Knights "Golden Age" Marketing power lunch
The First Cannabis dispensary in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center announces Grand Opening
TICKETS FOR HAIRSPRAY ON SALE FOR RENO, NEVADA ENGAGEMENT AT THE PIONEER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
View All Stories From This Author