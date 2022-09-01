AAF Reno to host the Vegas Golden Knights "Golden Age" Marketing power lunch
The Las Vegas Golden Knights will host a special luncheon to learn more about the marketing and advertising approach of the Vegas Golden Knights Hockey team.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Golden Knights will host a special luncheon at the Discovery on Tuesday, September 13th, at 12 PM (PST) for members of the Reno Chapter of the American Advertising Federation to learn more about the marketing and advertising approach of the Vegas Golden Knights Hockey team. Doors will open at 11:30 AM for the Access to the luncheon begins at $30 and is open to the public; AAF Reno members receive a discount on admission. Light lunch is included in the price of admission. All attendees are required to RSVP on the organizations website at https://www.aafreno.com/events/.
WHEN: September 13th, 11:30am -1:00pm
WHERE: The Discovery, 490 Center Street
COST: $30-$40
Hockey is a fast-paced game with exciting slap shots, power plays, sticking, roughing, and checking. The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the best in business for giving their fans an unforgettable show in addition to the excellent action on the ice. You can't ride the Zamboni, but you can learn from this captivating team, network with other advertising professionals, and have a great lunch! That's a real hat trick!
The event will include special guests Tyler Ferraro, Senior Manager of Entertainment Experience, and Patrick Ruhlig, Senior Manager of Video Production of the Vegas Golden Knights. The in-house team will discuss how they ideate, build upon, and adjust their video production and in-game entertainment to keep their fans engaged.
Takeaways from this luncheon include:
• Find out how the in-house entertainment and video production team ideate, build, improve upon, and change up their creative to keep it fresh and unique
• Learn how they keep things exciting and their fans engaged
• They'll discuss everything from their opens to TVTOs and why they make the creative decisions they do
For more information visit https://www.aafreno.com/, or call (775) 232-5842
About the American Advertising Federation Reno Chapter
Founded in 1958, AAF Reno is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) member organization comprised of advertising professionals in the sales, marketing, creative, publishing, print, radio, television, and photography industry. We have monthly events to recognize excellence, entertain, educate, and to network. Money raised from our events help to raise money for the AAF Reno Foundation, which has given over $400,000 in scholarships to students in Northern Nevada.
AAF Reno is in District 14 of the American Advertising Federation. The AAF is dedicated to serving members by protecting and advancing the interests of the advertising industry, including the freedom to truthfully advertise legal products. AAF fulfills this mission through effective government relations, professional development, public education, advertising education, advertising standards, public service and recognition of excellence.
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 7754607133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter