Research Book “Business Management and Marketing” will be available on February 15, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Business Management and Marketing”, authored by Zhaoyang Xu and published by Easyfind Publications, is available on February 15, 2022.
Mr. Xu currently is the CEO of Hangzhou Sunzoom Household Co., Ltd (“Sunzoom Furniture”). The book, “Business Management and Marketing”, combines Mr. Xu’s academic research results in business development and marketing. Mr. Xu’s achievements at Sunzoom Furniture are also included in the book as examples to explain how to apply business principles to hand-on business practices.
In “Business Management” section of the book, Mr. Xu introduces how he implements business strategies to expand Sunzoom Furniture’s products from focusing solely on Sanitary Wares to providing customers with comprehensive Soft Furnishing Solutions. Mr. Xu’s research results on Global Business Operations, Supply Chain Management, Corporate Finance, and Human Resources Management are included in this book.
In “Marketing” section of this book, the academic research results of Mr. Xu from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business will be included as well.
Readers are able to find the answers of:
1. how to pitch your product(s) to potential customers?
2. The strategy to make attractive bundle deals to customers?
3. The way of businesses crossing the culture and border boundaries?
“Business Management and Marketing” is well anticipated by scholars in the field. According to Simon Chang, the former chief editor of American Harmony Academic Publications, “I look forward to read Mr. Zhaoyang Xu's publication because it provides answers to researchers and entrepreneurs through explanations and examples on how to successfully push Chinese products to the global market.”
Mr. Xu has given his answers on why he wants to publish this book, “the importance of product quality surpasses quantity. However, 'making excellent products first' is the key to make a successful business enterprise. I want to share my knowledge and experience to all current and future entrepreneurs.”
On February 15, 2022, “Business Management and Marketing” will be available on all major e-reader platforms.
Jason Liu
Jason Liu
