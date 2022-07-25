Rising Chinese producer to expect at the 26th LA Shorts International Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- A sarcastic short film “Cure” is selected to display at this year’s 26th LA Shorts International Film Festival on July 26, 2022. The producer, Jiarui Guo, had brought new surprises back to LA shorts since last year when two of her works were applauded by critics and the general public.
The story takes place in a dystopian world in the future, where everyone is QR-coded by the Capital for monitoring purposes. Wang Wuyi, a fugitive from the Capital with an injured arm, escapes to the free land of anarchic called Public Housing. Wu thinks he can start a new life and be free from the control of QR codes. However, he is once again imprisoned by the man in charge of the Public Housing. Wu struggles to prove his innocence in order to stay. However, the more he tries, the bigger chaos he gets himself into.
The story is inspired by the theory of incurable wounds in which the scab is still painful. Sometimes the scab can be deceiving. It can make people believe that they have been cured. However, the fake tissue can’t always protect the flesh underneath it. Just like escaping from reality or to another place can’t solve your old problem at all. It’s unbelievable that such an in-depth satire work comes from such a young production team. The meaning behind the story certainly speaks to many international students from China during the pandemic.
Although this is a Chinese story, the team is still diverse with creators coming from different cultural backgrounds. The producer, Jiarui Guo certainly did a good job coordinating the team to render such smooth storytelling. Despite her young age, Ms. Guo is a rising Indie film producer that has led more than thirty productions only in about two years. Although her film works are mostly Chinese cultural-oriented, Ms. Guo has left her footprints in Hollywood and made Los Angeles her stage to shine.
At the 25th LA Shorts International Film Festival held last year, two of Ms. Guo’s films work, “The Village of Nobody” and “Remember Me,” were selected for screening. These two exotic short films made their impression among critics and viewers last year, which has put Ms. Guo and “Cure” under even higher expectations for this year.
