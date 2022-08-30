TechMark is Launching TaoMai Business Simulation Software and Ledakka Business Management Simulation Software
Two business management software of TechMark, TaoMai Business Simulation Software and Ladakka Business Management Simulation Software, will be launched on January 15, 2023 and they have been registered at National Copyright Administration of People's Republic of China. TechMark is a distinguished Business School provides entrepreneurs curriculums and simulation software in relation to Business Management, Marketing and Human Resources.
Ms. Lin Liu has led on many important curriculums of TechMark, which have been implemented by universities including Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, Peking University HSBC Business School, China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), etc. It is worth to mention that Ms. Liu is the sole brain behind TaoMai Business Simulation Software and Ladakka Business Management Simulation Software
According to Ms. Liu, the two software are carefully designed, tailored, and tested based on the general needs of the businesses and entrepreneurs. Businesses can adopt to the software easily because its user-friendly trait. By entering the business activities and correlation data, the managment team of the business can easily identify the level of the business operation and the compliance issues where the managers may need to make adjustment and/or correction. For example, the TaoMai system automatically generates business reports based on the data filled by each group of students and provides detailed feedbacks. Teachers or company managers can analyze the data according to the feedback summarized by the system, discover the advantages and disadvantages of the business operation plan, and make corresponding adjustments in the future simulation operation process. It enables users to improve business management and experience.
The two software are currently at their final development stage which they will be carefully retested and modified. It is worth to mention that TechMark is also currently developing the English Version of the software, so they can be utilized by more and more business elites and enterprises.
Jason Liu
