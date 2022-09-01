Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Launches Microcosmos 2.0
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. launches new features on its Foldscope user community platform, Microcosmos, to optimize user experience.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments, Inc., a leader in affordable scientific instruments, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new streamlined design and improved functionality on Microcosmos. These new features will continue to help users share their discoveries and connect with other Foldscope explorers.
Microcosmos is Foldscope’s official online community platform with the primary goal of helping Foldscope microscope users connect and share their explorations. Every Foldscope comes with a unique ID allowing the user to register and create an account on Microcosmos.
This new comprehensive web design features an explore page where users can view posts on an interactive map or check out carousels to see some of the most interesting, innovative, and unique posts the Microcosmos has to offer. New implementation of category and location tags will also allow users to view and classify Foldscope explorations easily. Users will also now be able to search through all Microcosmos posts with the ability to filter results by date and category.
“We’re thrilled to announce these new features on Microcosmos,” said Dr. James Cybulski, co-inventor of the Foldscope and co-founder of Foldscope Instruments, Inc., “We can’t wait to see these features flourish to help the Microcosmos community continue to grow and connect on a deeper level.”
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is proud to provide low-cost tools and resources to make science accessible for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and check out the new interactive map to see Foldscope postings from all around the world at microcosmos.foldscope.com or by downloading the app in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a Bay Area start-up that creates and distributes low-cost, high-quality scientific tools to communities worldwide to help advance education, research, and medical diagnostics. Their flagship product, the Foldscope, is a high-quality paper microscope created for less than a dollar in parts. Since its invention in 2015, the Foldscope has reached 1.6 million people worldwide in over 160 countries. Foldscope Instruments’ mission is to magnify curiosity worldwide; to learn more, visit Foldscope.com.
